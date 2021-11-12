It’s been hard not to feel at least a twinge of envy about the big storms blanketing the northern part of our state recently. They just seem to keep on coming.
After a brief break Thursday, “snow returned to (the) mountains near and north of I-70 and from about Vail east to the Continental Divide,” forecaster Joel Gratz declared Friday morning on his website, OpenSnow.com.
The next chances for moisture in Colorado won’t arrive until later this week.
“Tuesday looks to come through pretty dry,” Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, said. “Maybe the far northern mountains, including Wyoming, will see something. But it will be mostly dry for us, unfortunately.”
By “us,” Aleksa was referring to denizens of southwest Colorado.
“Another system is scheduled to drop in Thursday, and it could be far enough south to impact the San Juans,” Aleksa added. “But it’s quick-moving, and the models are changing regarding its placement.”
“Then,” Aleksa continued, “we get into this somewhat dryer westerly flow, except for that possibility of moisture Thursday. Beyond that, we’re looking at the tail end of our model run” at the local National Weather Service’s office, “which goes out to Monday, Nov. 22. It shows a northern flow over the western half of the U.S., which does not bode well for snow.”
The longer-term outlook for big snows is so-so: “There’s a greater probability of above-normal temperatures, and equal chances of above, or below, normal precipitation” in the 90-day period between November and January, Aleksa went on.
On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) raised the odds of a La Nina weather pattern to 90 percent from 87 percent (its most recent prognostication, in October). The seasonal climate pattern — from the Spanish for “little girl” — develops over the Pacific Ocean and generally presages wetter conditions for northern parts of the U.S.
“It tends to favor the northern mountains in Colorado,” Aleksa said.
According to NOAA, there’s a 50-50 chance La Nina conditions will prevail into the spring, which offers hope for sublime late-season powder (March is Colorado’s snowiest month).
Also hopeful: Aleksa pointed out that La Nina is a weather pattern, not a template. “It does not mean the San Juans won’t see snow,” he stressed. “They can.” These mountains “just aren’t favored for higher amounts of snow” over the next 90 days.
Which also doesn’t mean there won’t be big storms over the next three months, either. “It’s just a matter of the storm track,” Aleksa said. “La Nina storms tend to impact the northern and central mountains and miss the San Juans. But it’s not to say that we can’t get systems like that: We can. It’s just that overall, in terms of the winter,” at least through February, “the mountains in the north tend to be more favored for moisture. Not when it comes to each individual storm, but in general, the jet stream is positioned across the northern Rockies. But it can also dip further south, and bring storms into the San Juans.”
What snows we have had recently have helped ease the drought “a bit,” Aleksa acknowledged. “A few storms producing some good moisture will help, but drought is more of a long term thing. The area north of I-70 was categorized by the National Drought Monitor as D4, or ‘Exceptional’ drought. That’s now gone, but we’re still in D3 (‘Extreme’) drought up here.”
Aleksa characterized drought conditions in the San Juans as moderate, “but the Four Corners is in an extreme drought,” he said. Recent snows have helped, but not significantly: “They still haven’t put much of a dent in it. It will take a season’s worth of moisture, and I mean a lot, to reduce these drought levels. We still have a lot to overcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.