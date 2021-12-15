San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin began her weekly update to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday with a pair of pandemic milestones, one “sobering,” the other more positive. The commissioners, sitting as the county board of public health, learned that Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a day noted as a triumph in battling the nearly two-year pandemic. Less gratifying was the concurrent news how the coronavirus has proven deadly to the elderly in the United States, claiming 1 in every 100 citizens 65 and older. Additionally, the country’s public health community officially reported 800,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID.
“As of this week, we've hit the 800,000 mark for COVID-related deaths in the United States,” Franklin said. “Looking at that data, it shows that one in every 100 Americans over the age of 65 from the last year had died from COVID-19. On top of that, the ratio for people under 65 years old is about one in 1,400. These numbers are really tremendous and sobering as so many of us have returned to much normal lifestyles that we have had over the last few years, but there’s a huge segment of our population that is still being significantly impacted by this virus and having really severe outcomes and unnecessary deaths.”
Still, the rollout of first the Pfizer vaccine, and then Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, has given county residents a significant advantage in terms of giving them a leg-up on immunity. Now, the recent approval of boosters has ramped up immunity strength, with county residents lining up for third shots (or second in the case of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) in encouraging numbers.
The Delta variant, whose numbers are indicating a start to plateau or even decline, was more transmissible than the original strain and proved troublesome in terms of metrics used to measure positivity rates, hospitalization and death rates. Even as case numbers statewide ease, hospitals in the region and in the state remain stressed, as unvaccinated individuals fill available ICU beds. Franklin reported that regionally, 94 percent of COVID patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, compared to 83 percent statewide. Telluride’s regional hospitals, which include those in Delta, Montrose and Cortez ,are no longer accepting patients, with St. Mary’s in Grand Junction and Mercy in Durango able to take acute care patients on a limited basis. This, she said, was despite a statewide decrease in COVID cases.
“We're continuing to see a stabilization of hospitalizations for COVID,” Franklin said, “but our ICU and med surge capacity still remains at 95 percent full, so only 5 percent available for transfers for emergencies for response. The general strain on the hospital system has continued to be really high even as we haven't seen a significant surge in COVID cases. We've seen a decrease in COVID cases. That has been quite significant and sustained are those last month, but we're still seeing about 1,200 COVID patients hospitalized. A large majority of them are in the unvaccinated population.”
There are currently three hospitalized county residents, two of them intubated, Franklin said. As far as the Delta variant is concerned, the end might be in sight.
“Good news overall, looking at that Colorado case count, it looks like we might be coming out of the peak of the Delta surge within Colorado,” she said.
But, hot on Delta’s heels is Omicron, the newly detected “variant of concern,” as categorized by the World Health Organization. It has made its presence known in the U.S., notably at Cornell University, where an outbreak there led to a campus-wide closure. Franklin cautioned that data being compiled on the latest variant is still in its early stages of analysis, but that so far, it has shown to be even more transmissible than Delta and that its ability to evade vaccinations may be adept. However, initial studies are showing that with a booster shot, vaccine efficacy increased substantially.
“With the booster vaccine, it bumps up that protection against infection for the Omicron to about 76 percent versus that 93 percent we saw from Delta, but also versus 33 percent without a booster,” Franklin said. “Then it would be perceived that hospitalizations and severity would be even more effective as well. So I think we're going to see Omicron come within Colorado and impact us at some point. What the true impact is still unknown, but it does look like the concern for vaccine effectiveness is starting to go down … all the heightened reason to get a booster vaccine.”
Local epidemiologist Dr. Jeffrey Kocher serves on the county public health advisory panel. He seconded Franklin’s message about receiving a booster shot.
“The single biggest thing that we can do as a community is to get everybody who already received two doses,” Kocher said, citing a South African study showing that just two doses offered 70 percent efficacy in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. “That's a tremendous difference between what we've seen with the original virus and with Delta. And that's because Omicron has substantial antibody escape capacity. We can overcome that with another dose of vaccine. We need to beat the bushes and get everybody out. That's the single most important thing we can do right now to try and avert further hospitalizations and deaths in the county.”
County staff and elected officials, reported commissioner Hilary Cooper, would continue to always welcome public feedback, but she made a plea for civility.
“We are your elected representatives and we welcome public participation,” she said. “I would also ask that you keep in mind that county staff is working really hard. And this has been an extremely difficult year for all of us especially … those who have been doing their best to manage this pandemic from a public health level. And so just remember that we're all human, and we all have feelings, and there's a stress level involved in this job and in all of our lives. So let's just continue to share that information and welcome diverse opinions, while also being respectful.”
The commissioners heard from Norwood resident Brandi Griffith, who implored the board to bifurcate the county so that Norwood school children could attend school mask-free.
“We've done that before in the course of this COVID scenario,” Griffith pointed out. “These kids see each other face to face, nose to nose without masks all the time and so to only enforce it while they're in the classroom doesn't seem to be productive or effective. I personally don't see a lot of masks in town. I don't go to places that enforce it. I would like to see that go away and ask if there's any way for you guys to do that. I know there's many parents that feel the same way.”
In response to Griffiths, Cooper said she didn’t think it would be wise to reassess the current countywide mask mandate until next year.
“With everything we know about this new variant right now, it doesn't make any sense to make any sort of reactionary decisions anytime before the first week of January,” she said. “Last year, our January numbers were extremely high. And I think with this new variant being two times as transmissible, I think we can expect those numbers to go even higher. I'm looking at like mid-January in terms of when we could reconsider. I am just one commissioner and that's just my thought process on this.”
For complete information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing opportunities, as well as key metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.