San Miguel County Panning Commission members, from left Ian Bald, Josselin Lifton-Zoline, Lee Taylor and Pam Hall with County Planning Director Kaye Simonson and Senior Planner John Huebner dive into an ambitious 2020 work plan at the planning commission meeting Wednesday. Not pictured but present are CPC members Toby Brown and Matthew Bayma, Sr. (Photo by Suzanne Cheavens/Telluride Daily Planet)