San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride have begun the process of rezoning the recently announced Diamond Ridge land acquisition from Forestry, Agriculture and Open (F) to Community Housing (CH), according to a news release. In the coming weeks, the county will hear public comment and community input across several public meetings to allow for residents to voice opinions surrounding the proposed rezoning of the pending land acquisition.
Rezoning is a two-step process, starting with a County Planning Commission (CPC) review of the application at a public meeting. The CPC will hear this rezoning application at a meeting on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. (bit.ly/smccpcmeeting). All interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting and provide public comment via Zoom due to the limited in-person seating capacity.
Once the CPC provides their recommendation, the application will be scheduled for a public hearing before the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). This meeting will likely occur in May or June, depending on CPC action timing. To provide written public comment to the BOCC on the rezoning application prior to the public hearing, fill out the public comment form at bit.ly/cpcpubliccomment. Alternatively, participants interested in attending the BOCC to comment in person can join via Zoom. As soon as this meeting is scheduled, it will be publicly noticed and advertised appropriately.
Some additional information about San Miguel County land use processes:
Rezoning is a public process that changes a property’s zone district. Rezoning does not result in a site-specific development plan, so any property that undergoes a rezoning must still obtain all relevant development permits, building permits, etc. prior to engaging in any development activity. If a subdivision or planned unit development (PUD) is necessary, the five-step review process shall apply.
Rezoning is a two-step review, starting with the CPC and concluding BOCC. The CPC reviews the application at a public meeting and either recommends approval, denial or approval with conditions, or continues or table the application for up to two regular meetings (or longer at the request of an applicant) to allow for provision of additional information. The BOCC then reviews the application at a properly noticed public hearing. The BOCC is the decision-making body for all two-step reviews and will document their decisions within a resolution recorded with the county clerk and recorder.
The public can provide comment throughout the various stages of the rezoning application, including written comment provided prior to the CPC hearing, oral comment provided during the CPC hearing, written comment provided prior to the BOCC hearing and oral comment provided during the BOCC hearing.
