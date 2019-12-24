There are still a few days left in 2019 to take care of unfinished tasks and resolutions. For children who have not yet been vaccinated, local health officials are urging parents to start immediately.
The Telluride Regional Medical Center released an appeal to parents to vaccinate their children if they have not done so already. The measles vaccination offers nearly 99 percent protection. Colorado currently has the lowest immunization rate in the nation for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination. The state’s vaccination rate fell again in 2019. Currently, 87.4 percent of residents are vaccinated.
“With such low vaccination rates in Colorado, we can’t count on ‘herd immunity,’ to protect us from an outbreak,” said Dr. Sharon Grundy, Director of Primary Care at the Telluride Med Center, in a statement.
To prevent measles from spreading in a community, The World Health Organization prescribed a 95 percent vaccination rate for measles, which includes individuals receiving two doses of the vaccine. Children should receive the first dose of the MMR vaccination around their first birthday and the second between four and six years old.
On behalf of the med center, Dr. Grundy urges all parents to vaccinate their children to prevent measles from spreading in Telluride. Higher vaccination rates will help protect more vulnerable populations, such as young children, pregnant women, and people who are sick.
On Dec. 11, three children tested positive for measles who passed through Denver International Airport (DIA) on a connecting flight. The children were coming from New Zealand and had also gone through Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport. New Zealand is currently undergoing a measles outbreak, with 2,172 reported cases this year. Five airports across the United States reported passengers with measles.
After landing in Denver, they were treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado). Everyone who traveled in proximity to the children could be at risk of contracting measles if not vaccinated, according to an alert from Tri-County Health. There is no further risk for passengers at DIA or LAX, however.
Measles is a highly contagious virus accompanied by fever, rash, cough, running nose and irritated eyes. It spreads from coughing and sneezing. The virus can survive for approximately two hours “in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed,” according to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Complications from measles can result in ear infections, sometimes causing permanent hearing loss, diarrhea, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, encephalitis--brain inflammation. Although rarely life-threatening, encephalitis can create “mild flu-like symptoms,” confused thinking, seizures and difficulties in movement and perception.
If someone is infected with measles, up to 90 percent of nearby people who have not been been vaccinated will catch measles, the CDC reports. Children and women who are pregnant have the highest risk of contracting measles. The virus is contagious both four days before and four days after the accompanying rash appears.
In 2019, the CDC reported almost 1,300 cases of measles throughout 28 states. The peak came in March and April, with 303 and 342 cases reported respectively. This year had the highest number of reported measles infections since 1992, and there were more cases of measles in 2019 than the last 25 years combined, according to Dr. Grundy. Globally, in the first three months of 2019 measles cases rose by 300 percent in comparison with this time last year, according to the World Health Organization.
Both local and national health experts urge parents to vaccinate their children. Even a few cases can lead to the virus spreading quickly.
“A small number of [measles] cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics,” Dr. Mark Escott, medical director for Austin Public Health, said in a statement.
The MMR vaccine is highly effective. Since launching worldwide campaigns for immunization, there has been a 73 percent decrease in measles deaths globally between the years of 2000 and 2018.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, call the Telluride Medical Center at 970-728-3848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.