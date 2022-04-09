MARCH 28
Seller: James Fetgatter
Buyer: McDougal and Rainbird Trusts
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-2, Mountain Village
Price: $59,900
Seller: Timothy Erdman
Buyer: Telluride Property 331 LLC
Property: 331 South Aspen St. Unit 3, Telluride
Price: $4.445 million
Seller: Newlin Community Property Trust
Buyer: Clayton Polowy
Property: 285 Beaver Pond Lane, Telluride
Price: $2.685 million
Seller: Lawrence Orbe
Buyer: Tidmarsh Living Trust
Property: 310 South Fir Street No. 304A & 304B, Telluride
Price: $1.4 million
Seller: Point Ranch Trust
Buyer: Meridian Ranch South Property LLC
Property: Vacant land, Placerville
Price: $4.985 million
Seller: Windhorse Properties LLC
Buyer: Kenneth Rosen
Property: Primrose Lane (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $675,000
MARCH 29
Seller: Michael and Michelle Zerbib
Buyer: Arthur and Debra Williams
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-1, Mountain Village
Price: $59,900
Seller: Mark and Valarie McLain
Buyer: Frank Chia and Ting Lu
Property: 108 Tristant Drive No. 108, Mountain Village
Price: $2.595 million
MARCH 30
Seller: Margaret and Mitchell Cline
Buyer: Basque Estate LLC
Property: Cristelli Lane (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $1.07 million
Seller: Scott and Jeannette Neusetzer
Buyer: Frederick Caldwell
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-1, Mountain Village
Price: $95,000
Seller: Michael and Michelle Whitney
Buyer: Ajax Funding LLC
Property: Saddle Horn Lane (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $1.775 million
Seller: Boulder Village Inc
Buyer: RDF Telluride N Aspen Street #8 LLC
Property: North Aspen Street (vacant lot), Telluride
Price: $1.8 million
Seller: YBR Investments LLC
Buyer: Robert and Nancy McClain
Property: 124 Yellow Brick Road, Mountain Village
Price: $10.75 million
MARCH 31
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: Heiken and Mumber Joint Living Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 412-5, Mountain Village
Price: $68,000
Seller: Dayna Baer
Buyer: Bowling-Segneri Family Trust
Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir
Price: $365,000
Seller: John and Karen Aylsworth
Buyer: Peter Boylan
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Cabin 8, Mountain Village
Price: $2.75 million
Seller: Anna and Jon Lutter
Buyer: Bruce and Lori Zaret
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 214-17, Mountain Village
Price: $85,000
APRIL 4
Seller: Berman Buckskin Ranch LLC
Buyer: Star Double B Ranch LP
Property: Vacant land, Placerville
Price: $15 million
Seller: Glenda Hay
Buyer: Prospect Holdings LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-10, Mountain Village
Price: $110,000
Seller: Jeffrey Lyons
Buyer: Stephen and Trisha Westfall
Property: 310 S. Fir Street Unit 307, Telluride
Price: $1.1 million
Seller: Mickey Erdell
Buyer: Ryan Fetgatter
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-6, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: Guillermo Stein De Velasco and Renata Stein Silva
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-5, Mountain Village
Price: $49,000
Seller: Kim and Michael O’Neill
Buyer: Kevin and Lauri Horton
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-1, Mountain Village
Price: $58,000
Seller: Kevin Horton
Buyer: Guillermo Stein De Velasco and Renata Stein Silva
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-4, Mountain Village
Price: $51,000
Seller: Roof Top LLC
Buyer: Telluride Rooftop LLC
Property: 100 West Colorado Ave. No. 302, Telluride
Price: $3.95 million
Seller: Mark and Sherry Kronenfeld
Buyer: Tommy Hein Architect LLC
Property: Sundance Lane (vacant lot), Mountain Village
Price: $1.425 million
Seller: Marc and Jennifer Rubin
Buyer: Kennington Telluride LLC
Property: 300 Prospect Falls Court No. B, Mountain Village
Price: $5.35 million
Seller: Cathy and Joseph Giannasio
Buyer: Kathleen and Thomas Skelly
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-10, Mountain Village
Price: $60,000
Seller: Hanaway Trust
Buyer: Warren Holleman
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B313, Telluride
Price: $888,000
APRIL 5
Seller: Catherin and James McIntosh
Buyer: Joseph Giannasio and Cathy Joseph
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-12, Mountain Village
Price: $75,000
APRIL 6
Seller: Telluride Property Holdings LLC
Buyer: Dillow Trust
Property: County Road M44 (vacant), Placerville
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Kip and Dana Darden, Leslie and Ricky Dunn, and Frederick and Laura Norwich
Buyer: Matthew and Murry Pierce
Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive Unit 3HH, Mountain Village
Price: $262,500
Seller: Drew Arenth and Breese McIlvaine
Buyer: Rebecca Adams and Gordon Mortensen
Property: 747 County Road V44 W, Norwood
Price: $1.895 million
Seller: Hickcox Trust
Buyer: Dyer Investments LLC
Property: 220 East Colorado Ave. No. 302, Telluride
Price: $860,000
Seller: Ann Dahm
Buyer: Jeannette and Scott Neusetzer
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-2, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
APRIL 7
Seller: Miller Trust
Buyer: Leah and William Gaskin
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 215-7, Mountain Village
Price: $72,500
Seller: Neessen Trust
Buyer: Rachel and Scott Spain
Property: 120 Vischer Drive No. 137, Mountain Village
Price: $3.795 million
