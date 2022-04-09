MARCH 28

Seller: James Fetgatter   

Buyer: McDougal and Rainbird Trusts

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-2, Mountain Village

Price: $59,900

Seller: Timothy Erdman  

Buyer: Telluride Property 331 LLC

Property: 331 South Aspen St. Unit 3, Telluride

Price: $4.445 million

Seller: Newlin Community Property Trust

Buyer: Clayton Polowy

Property: 285 Beaver Pond Lane, Telluride

Price: $2.685 million

Seller: Lawrence Orbe

Buyer: Tidmarsh Living Trust  

Property: 310 South Fir Street No. 304A & 304B, Telluride

Price: $1.4 million

Seller: Point Ranch Trust

Buyer: Meridian Ranch South Property LLC

Property: Vacant land, Placerville

Price: $4.985 million

Seller: Windhorse Properties LLC     

Buyer: Kenneth Rosen

Property: Primrose Lane (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $675,000

MARCH 29

Seller: Michael and Michelle Zerbib       

Buyer: Arthur and Debra Williams

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 413-1, Mountain Village

Price: $59,900

Seller: Mark and Valarie McLain

Buyer: Frank Chia and Ting Lu

Property: 108 Tristant Drive No. 108, Mountain Village

Price: $2.595 million

MARCH 30

Seller: Margaret and Mitchell Cline   

Buyer: Basque Estate LLC

Property: Cristelli Lane (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $1.07 million

Seller: Scott and Jeannette Neusetzer  

Buyer: Frederick Caldwell

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402-1, Mountain Village

Price: $95,000

Seller: Michael and Michelle Whitney   

Buyer: Ajax Funding LLC

Property: Saddle Horn Lane (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $1.775 million

Seller: Boulder Village Inc  

Buyer: RDF Telluride N Aspen Street #8 LLC

Property: North Aspen Street (vacant lot), Telluride

Price: $1.8 million

Seller: YBR Investments LLC

Buyer: Robert and Nancy McClain

Property: 124 Yellow Brick Road, Mountain Village

Price: $10.75 million

MARCH 31

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC

Buyer: Heiken and Mumber Joint Living Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 412-5, Mountain Village

Price: $68,000

Seller: Dayna Baer  

Buyer: Bowling-Segneri Family Trust

Property: Aurum Street (vacant), Ophir

Price: $365,000

Seller: John and Karen Aylsworth

Buyer: Peter Boylan

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Cabin 8, Mountain Village

Price: $2.75 million

Seller: Anna and Jon Lutter

Buyer: Bruce and Lori Zaret

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 214-17, Mountain Village

Price: $85,000

APRIL 4

Seller: Berman Buckskin Ranch LLC

Buyer: Star Double B Ranch LP

Property: Vacant land, Placerville

Price: $15 million

Seller: Glenda Hay

Buyer: Prospect Holdings LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-10, Mountain Village

Price: $110,000

Seller: Jeffrey Lyons

Buyer: Stephen and Trisha Westfall

Property: 310 S. Fir Street Unit 307, Telluride

Price: $1.1 million

Seller: Mickey Erdell

Buyer: Ryan Fetgatter

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411-6, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC

Buyer: Guillermo Stein De Velasco and Renata Stein Silva

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-5, Mountain Village

Price: $49,000

Seller: Kim and Michael O’Neill

Buyer: Kevin and Lauri Horton

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-1, Mountain Village

Price: $58,000

Seller: Kevin Horton

Buyer: Guillermo Stein De Velasco and Renata Stein Silva

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-4, Mountain Village

Price: $51,000

Seller: Roof Top LLC

Buyer: Telluride Rooftop LLC

Property: 100 West Colorado Ave. No. 302, Telluride

Price: $3.95 million

Seller: Mark and Sherry Kronenfeld

Buyer: Tommy Hein Architect LLC

Property: Sundance Lane (vacant lot), Mountain Village

Price: $1.425 million

Seller: Marc and Jennifer Rubin

Buyer: Kennington Telluride LLC

Property: 300 Prospect Falls Court No. B, Mountain Village

Price: $5.35 million

Seller: Cathy and Joseph Giannasio

Buyer: Kathleen and Thomas Skelly

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 113-10, Mountain Village

Price: $60,000

Seller: Hanaway Trust

Buyer: Warren Holleman

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B313, Telluride

Price: $888,000

APRIL 5

Seller: Catherin and James McIntosh

Buyer: Joseph Giannasio and Cathy Joseph

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-12, Mountain Village

Price: $75,000

APRIL 6

Seller: Telluride Property Holdings LLC

Buyer: Dillow Trust

Property: County Road M44 (vacant), Placerville

Price: $1.05 million

Seller: Kip and Dana Darden, Leslie and Ricky Dunn, and Frederick and Laura Norwich

Buyer: Matthew and Murry Pierce

Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive Unit 3HH, Mountain Village

Price: $262,500

Seller: Drew Arenth and Breese McIlvaine

Buyer: Rebecca Adams and Gordon Mortensen

Property: 747 County Road V44 W, Norwood

Price: $1.895 million

Seller: Hickcox Trust

Buyer: Dyer Investments LLC

Property: 220 East Colorado Ave. No. 302, Telluride

Price: $860,000

Seller: Ann Dahm

Buyer: Jeannette and Scott Neusetzer

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-2, Mountain Village

Price: $125,000

APRIL 7

Seller: Miller Trust

Buyer: Leah and William Gaskin

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 215-7, Mountain Village

Price: $72,500

Seller: Neessen Trust

Buyer: Rachel and Scott Spain

Property: 120 Vischer Drive No. 137, Mountain Village

Price: $3.795 million