THS Track tests mettle at league meet

Usually found amongst the lead group at the end of a cross-country race each of the past two fall seasons, Mancos sophomore Teagan Archer had to know that, especially on her home track, she’d likely be the target of all pursuit in the 2A/1A San Juan Basin League Track & Field Championships’ 1,600-meter run.
But after the starter’s pistol sounded late Tuesday afternoon, it didn’t take long at all for the chase to pass her by.
And at the front was Telluride freshman Austin Cook.
Ouray’s Lily Berwanger eventually moved into second place, but Cook maintained her pace and distance in posting a first-place time of 5 minutes, 50.39 seconds — bettering Berwanger by 8.93 ticks and third-place Archer by an impressive 18.15 — and earning 10 of the Lady Miners’ fifth-place 43 points.
MHS, however, totaled a winning 139 and held off contenders Nucla (115), Ignacio (96) and Dove Creek (86).
Cook also fared well in the 800 meters, clocking a third-place 2:39.59 and earning six more team points. THS’ 4x200- (2:07.56) and 4x800-meter (11:16.08) relays each finished second, and the 4x100 (1:00.77) fourth. Junior Sage Gianola placed fourth in the open 100, registering a time of 14.34 seconds.
Junior Thea Rommel ended up sixth in the discus, with her best throw flying 66 feet, 10 inches, and freshman Alison Gutierrez placed seventh in the shot put with a 17 feet, 5.2 inches maximum.
Sophomore Ivy Morton recorded the Telluride girls’ other top-10 finish with her ninth-place 3:01.35 in the 800, but senior Katija Kramer and junior Zsofia Paluska came close with 11th-place numbers in the 200 (33.28) and 400 (1:16.93), respectively.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Sean McKillop — like Cook, a THS cross-country veteran — won the 3,200-meter run, earning 10 of Telluride’s sixth-place 40 points. Part of an underclassman-filled event, McKillop clocked 12:17.20 and defeated closest challengers James Martin (freshman, IHS; 12:31.23) and Brighton Reinert (senior, OHS; 12:51.65) by sizable margins.
Junior Jaden Lopez almost captured THS’ third individual victory of the day, but his 55.77 in the 400 was just a fraction slower than Dolores freshman Micheal Rantz’s winning 55.59. Ouray junior Vincent Schierenberg was even closer in third, finishing only eight-hundredths behind Lopez.
Junior Joe Galbo collected two individual top-five results, finishing third in the 300m hurdles (45.87) and fifth in the long jump (18 feet, 0.7 inches), and Lopez scored fifth-place points in the triple jump (36 feet, 3.5 inches). McKillop earned eighth in the triple (30 feet, 7.2 inches), and Lopez leapt to eighth in the long (17feet, 5.2 inches).
Sophomore Lucas Vatter-Paez finished seventh in the 400 (1:04.24), freshman Charles Horning was eighth in the 1,600 (6:23.29), and Michel San Gabriel notched three top-tens before the day was done. The sophomore placed ninth in both the 100 (13.23) and 200 (28.02) sprint specialties, and threw a tenth-place 26 feet, 4.5 inches in the shot.
In relay action, the Miners took third in the 4x800 (11:00.84), fifth in the 4x100 (54.24) and sixth in the 4x200 (1:58.36).
Overall, DCHS dominated the Championships, piling up a conquering 175 points. The hosting Blue Jays fell well short with their runner-up 93 and barely stayed ahead of third-place Ignacio (90). OHS (85) and Dolores (68) filled out the top five.
Up next, Telluride will travel to The Pueblo Twilight 2023, hosted Friday and Saturday by 4A Pueblo Centennial. This year’s meet will be held at CSU-Pueblo’s ThunderBowl due to recently commenced renovations (completion expected by next fall) of Dutch Clark Stadium, approaching its 75th year of usage.
2023 SJBL TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS GIRLS’ STANDINGS: 1. Mancos 139, 2. Nucla 115, 3. Ignacio 96, 4.Dove Creek 86, 5. Telluride 43, 6. Dolores 42, 7. Ouray 36. BOYS’ STANDINGS: 1. Dove Creek 175, 2. Mancos 93, 3. Ignacio 90, 4. Ouray 85, 5. Dolores 68, 6. Telluride 40, 7. Nucla 8.
