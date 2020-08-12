The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Wednesday inched closer to possibly placing a ballot question before voters in November that would seek to stabilize revenues — and therefore maintain services — in the face of declining residential property tax collections.
County manager Mike Bordogna presented commissioners Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper with three potential ballot questions, each with a slightly different approach, each striving to achieve the same outcome — a hedge against the effects of the Gallagher Amendment. That amendment, passed in 1982 by the state’s electorate, has served to disproportionately impact communities whose tax base is largely residential, according to information on the state’s website.
While outlining the nuances of each of the three possible ballot questions for the board to consider, Bordogna explained that, should the commissioners decide to take its case to the voter, they would not be lone wolves. Both he and Cooper said they knew of at least three other counties appealing to the electorate this fall in efforts to address the continued decline of the residential assessment rate as laid out in Gallagher.
“There are many mountain counties with significant property tax revenues that are doing ballot questions this year,” Bordogna said.
The first option before the board “allows for an escalation factor,” Bordogna explained. “It would not just stabilize revenue but would be able to continue to provide services should the population grow.”
That potential ballot question would allow the county to adjust its mill levy annually, without raising taxes and would also take into account inflation. The language in the second option would contain non-inclusive examples of some county services that could continue to remain funded should voters approve the measure.
The third option county staff prepared for the board would address not only the effects of the Gallagher Amendment going forward, but would compensate for any future state legislation that might address taxes or set forth limitations.
The upshot of whichever ballot language the commissioners settle on would take effect (if passed) “regardless of the state de-Gallagherization question,” Bordogna’s memo read, in part. Colorado’s voters are being given an opportunity to dismantle the amendment, but local officials say it is unlikely to pass. That measure seeks to undo the amendment, which mandates that the assessment rate for commercial property, which is responsible for 55 percent of the total state property tax burden, be fixed at 29 percent. The residential rate, on the other hand, is annually adjusted to hold the 45-55 split constant. Because of rapidly increasing residential property values, the residential assessment rate has sunk from approximately 21 percent in 1982 to around 7 percent today. Since the amendment works to ratchet assessment rates down, governments find themselves challenged to provide essential services.
Currently, a home valued at $300,000 pays $249.25 in county taxes per year. If the county measure passed, that would not change, Bordogna said.
“The tax amount charged by the county could only increase if the amount of the home appreciated beyond $364,429 (21.4 percent) if the residential assessment rate (RAR) goes to 5.88 percent,” his memo read.
The key, the commissioners agreed, was to keep the language clear and straightforward.
“Keep it as simple as possible to encourage understanding and support,” Cooper said.
They were also in agreement that county staff return at next week’s meeting with more research and language that focused on the second option, with the elements in the first option that take into account inflation and growing population figures.
“I like how it can account for inflation and growth in the county,” Waring said.
Cooper also warned of a number of unfunded mandates coming down the pike from the state. Those are state-required services and programs that the state does not fund. Colorado faces a $3 billion shortfall this year, with $4 billion to $6 billion anticipated in 2021.
“We’re being told we have to provide additional services,” Cooper said.
Greg Craig, commenting as a member of the public, urged the board to include ballot measure language that would adjust for inflation.
“Even 2 percent would crush the county,” he said.
Bordogna noted that county expenses rise 4 percent every year.
In other county business, emergency manager Henry Mitchell told the commissioners that though “things are getting dry again,” the county and its federal partners would not be re-instating a fire ban — yet.
“We’ll reassess next Wednesday,” Mitchell said.
He added, in response to a query from commissioner Holstrom, that the cause for the Green Meadow Fire remained a mystery despite exhaustive fieldwork being conducted at the burn site.
“We just can’t tell how it started,” he said.
And, the first of the Covid Community Forums, which took place Tuesday evening via Facebook Live and on KOTO, was a success. The topic focused on coronavirus and the county’s aging population.
