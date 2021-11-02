The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners will hold an online public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the redrawing of county commissioner districts.
Public input is encouraged, as anyone interested in the redistricting can the meeting via Zoom (Meeting ID # 534 180 495. Passcode: 014764). Written comments of more than one page may not receive complete consideration if not received by noon on Monday, according to a recent county news release. Written comments should be sent to San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, P.O. Box 1170, Telluride, CO 81435 or BOCC@sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Comments can also be submitted online at tinyurl.com/uhppm9p4.
“We encourage people to review the redistricting website and participate in the public hearing with comments and questions,” county manager Mike Bordogna said in the release. “Public input is essential as we redraw Commissioner districts, and we value our community’s feedback.”
The San Miguel County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department used special software tools and created a website with redistricting options and interactive maps at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/redistricting2021. There are three different options available for the commissioners and public to consider. Two of the options are similar to the current district map, though one option (listed as Option 2 on the website) proposes District 1 encompass the Town of Telluride, while surrounding areas, including Mountain Village and Lawson Hill, would remain within District 2.
“Our GIS coordinator Heather Widlund created a super cool interactive web app map with the three options that the commissioners will choose from after hearing the public's input,” Bordogna told the Daily Planet Tuesday.
He added that the goal of redistricting is to divide the county’s population evenly among the three districts. According to the redistricting website, the target population across the districts is 2,691.
“It is a statutory required process after every census (10-year period) to reapportion the population changes to ensure accurate representation of the redistributed population. All three districts have to have a similar amount of residents for the new commissioner districts. The new potential districts affect who can run for commissioner in certain areas, since you have to live in one of the three districts to run for that seat, even though the entire
public gets to vote for all commissioners,” Bordogna explained. “At the hearing, people can expect to see the minor changes made, since there was not a huge redistribution of population. It is more of a housekeeping item. I expect some people to weigh in, but not many, including those who may be considering running for commissioner to weigh in on which option may suit them better if they want to run from a certain district.”
Commissioner Lance Waring’s District 2 seat will be the next one up for election, as his term expires Jan. 8, 2023.
As Bordogna explained, redistricting occurs every 10 years based on census data. Congress mandates the Decennial Census, and the data collected must be used to redraw congressional districts. At the county level, the three commissioner districts will be reapportioned to balance the districts based on new population data.
Per state statute, redistricting must normally be completed by Sept. 30 of the odd-numbered year following the census. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused data delays for the 2020 Census, making it impossible for counties to conduct the mandated review by the 2021 deadline. Due to the exceptional circumstances, the Colorado legislature adopted House Bill 21-1047, which included a timeline adjustment for redistricting, with an updated deadline of Sept. 30, 2023. The county plans to adopt new districting plans on Dec. 15, and must hold the public hearing 30 days before the adoption, hence the Nov. 10 date.
Section CRS 30-10-306(4) of the bill states that a commissioner remains eligible to serve out their term even if they reside in a different district after redistricting.
The complete House Bill 21-1047 and further information about 2021 redistricting can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/redistricting2021.
