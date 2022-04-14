In a Sunnyside affordable housing project update, officials recently released more information, including projected lottery dates.
“Project completion is expected in Summer/Fall 2022. The Committee anticipates initiating the application and lottery process on or after May 15. The application period will be open for four to six weeks. The county and the town are committed to widely advertising the application process,” according to a recent joint news release.
The project, a partnership between San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride, will consist of 30 rental units, including townhomes, an apartment building and tiny homes (a mixture of one-to-four-bedroom units). The town and the county have also reserved two units each, which may be used to house employees, and there will be a four-bedroom unit reserved for an in-home day care facility.
The Sunnyside Project Committee, which includes representatives from the town and county can make recommendations for the development and forward them to Telluride Town Council and the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for ﬁnal approval. So far, council and the board have initially approved Area Median Income (AMI), but final rents and occupant qualifications standards are still being discussed and considered.
“The BOCC and council initially approved Area Median Income (AMI) targets of 80-110 percent. The committee has discussed extending the upper income limit to 200 percent AMI, but no ﬁnal decision has been made,” according to the release.
Officials are using the 2021 AMI table. According to those numbers, 200 percent AMI for one person is $119,800, 136,800 for two people, $154, 000 for three people and $171,000 for four people.
The table is updated annually using the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) AMI calculation for San Miguel County, so those numbers are subject to change based on the release of the new HUD numbers.
The development is also designed to a Net-Zero energy standard, with onsite solar oﬀsetting the project’s annual energy use. There will be no natural gas connection to the site. The design and build team is tracking the development’s carbon footprint. The carbon calculator was funded in part by Colorado’s Department of Local Aﬀairs (DOLA).
The county-owned, four-acre parcel was annexed to the town in enabling access to sewer and water, and to utilize town’s onsite development expertise. The town will also manage zoning, cash subsidies and fee waivers.
“We do not have any additional information available at this time,” officials said.
The county and town are currently partnering on three affordable housing projects, including the Gold Run development in the town’s east end and the recently announced Diamond Ridge project.
This week, officials announced a $5 million DOLA grant for the Ridge project, which includes preliminary plans to develop 39 of the 105 acres. A condition of the grant requires the project include 150 housing units.
“The grant requires the county and town to develop at least 150 housing units of which at least half of the units must be targeted at families with a 120 AMI or less,” according to a town news release. “The State Housing Board is also requiring that the property be zoned as a requirement of the grant. Because zoning is a qualifier for purchasing the property in question, the county and town will meet that standard.”
A County Planning Commission zoning hearing is scheduled for April 21 at 9:15 a.m. via Zoom. Only the 39 acres proposed for the housing development will be subject to rezoning to Community Housing. The balance of the acreage will remain F zone (Forestry/Agricultural/Open). The planning board will make a recommendation that will then be reviewed by the BOCC at a future meeting.
Both county and town officials have repeatedly shared that creating more affordable housing is one of their top priorities, particularly since the pandemic created an unexpected shortage.
