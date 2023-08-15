A 'little bite' that could change your life

Montrose resident Len Cribbs resembles many who reside in this region. “We live here,” Cribbs says in a three-minute video recently posted by the Montrose County Health Department to its website, and shared on its social media channels, “because we like to play in the outdoors: to hike, ski and jeep.”
“One little mosquito bite” in July of 2022, as Cribbs describes it — “very likely” to have happened in his own neighborhood — has had a deleterious effect on someone who “felt bulletproof” before being bitten and infected by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus.
Four days after “that one little bite,” Cribbs was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening spinal meningitis, caused by West Nile. He was later transferred to Colorow Care Center, in Olathe, “for long-term care and physical therapy, and my progress has continued over the past 10 months.”
West Nile, he summed up, “has had an incredible effect on my life.”
Cribbs was bitten last year. The first human case of West Nile in Colorado this year was reported in La Plata County; another case was recently reported in Delta County. “West Nile is a concern this summer, and we’ve unfortunately seen cases in our region,” Grace Franklin, San Miguel County’s Public Health Director, said.
“It’s that time of year,” Ouray County Public Health Director Tanner Kingery agreed. “It’s been a topic of meetings among public health officials statewide.” Ouray County has been “pushing out information on Facebook” about preventing the disease, Kingery said.
Most people infected with West Nile “don’t have symptoms,” a recent release warning of the disease by the state’s Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) points out. But some people, particularly those 60 or older with certain medical conditions, “are at greater risk of serious illness,” or even dying from it (Len Cribbs was 69 when he contracted a severe case of West Nile).
Last year, 206 human cases were reported in all of Colorado — Montrose County reportedly had the highest number — and 20 people died. More worrisome this year: the CDPHE is seeing “a significant increase” in human cases, “more cases than we would typically see” in early August.
“These increased human cases of West Nile virus follow reports of unusually high levels of infection in the Culex mosquitoes that carry the virus,” the health department said. “The abundance of Culex mosquitoes this season is likely due to the unusual amount of precipitation this winter and spring.”
As Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s epidemiologist, put it: “The trends we are seeing in our West Nile virus tracking data are unprecedented. The number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes we’ve detected this season is the highest we’ve seen in years. This is especially concerning now that August is here and September is just around the corner, as this is usually when human cases peak in Colorado.”
Yet the virus is preventable. “I personally love the call to action” in an article that cites “the four Rs” when it comes to protection, Grace Franklin said.
Repel mosquitoes using an EPA-registered substance, such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or PME.
Remove and replace standing water where mosquitoes gather to breed (such as in birdbaths, flowerpots and cans).
Repair damaged windows and screens (so mosquitoes don't enter your home).
“Remind your family, friends and neighbors about mosquito safety. Mosquitoes will fly more than a mile to feed.”
Read the article in full at tinyurl.com/4pm59hhv. The CDPHE has a West Nile Virus tracker at tinyurl.com/ydpv9xdc.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL COUNTY HEALTH EVENTS THIS WEEK
San Miguel County is offering a free Back to School Health Fair today (Wednesday), Aug. 16, in Telluride featuring childhood vaccines, school health registration, school supplies and community and financial resources. The clinic takes place in the Miramonte Building, at 333 W. Colorado Ave. from 4-6:30 p.m. A free back-to-school vaccine clinic follows in Norwood Thursday morning in the Glockson Building, at 1120 Summit Street, from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome at both clinics, and no insurance or i.d. is required. Register for a vaccine at bit.ly/smc-vaccine; call 970-728-4289 with any questions.
