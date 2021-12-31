SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 14
AS IF: An individual who was reported via REDDI, was contacted and asked to perform roadside tests. He walked the line well and was released.
DOG-B-GONE: A Norwood resident called to complain about a neighbor’s dogs on his property.
DEC. 15
GET OFF MY SPACE: A Lawson Hill resident was advised his issues with parking were civil in nature.
WOULD ANYONE HEAR: A tree fell in Lawson Hill, blocking both lanes of traffic on Society Drive until an arborist could remove it.
IN VIOLATION: A male was arrested for violation of a protection order.
CRUSHED IT: A Lawson Hill resident called to say a fallen tree had damaged her vehicle.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood Ambulance responding to a mental subject with a weapon in need of medical care in Norwood. The scene was secured and during the process an illegal weapon was located. It was subsequently seized and further investigation is pending.
DEC. 16
LIGHTS OUT: A motorist was contacted for a defective headlight and subsequently arrested for not being able to provide a valid driver’s license.
ACCIDENT: A female was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic accident near Norwood.
DEC. 17
GONE GUN: A female called to report a lost handgun.
SLEEP IT OFF: Following a traffic contact, a male was arrested for driving under the influence.
DEC. 19
CIVIL STANDBY: Deputies stood by while a male moved out of a residence.
OH NO!MOBILING: An injured snowmobile guide was extracted and taken to the clinic in Telluride for treatment.
THEFT: A caller reported a potential civil issue with a contractor resulting in the loss of property and tools acquired for a roofing remodel.
DEC. 23
DISTURBANCE: Following a report of a disturbance, parties were separated for the night.
ASSAULT: A female was arrested for assault following a report of a disturbance.
DEC. 24
WHERE’S THE HERD?: A cattle dog running loose near Norwood Hill was rescued by the caller who was planning on taking the pooch to the Norwood vet.
COLD AND IN THE WAY: Deputies responded to a request by San Miguel County Road and Bridge to have an abandoned vehicle towed as it was impeding snow removal and causing a traffic hazard in Ophir. The vehicle was removed and impounded.
SANTA PULLED OVER: A driver was asked to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers and performed them admirably.
SEPARATE CORNERS: Deputies responded to a report of a verbal altercation between a married couple that agreed to separate for the night.
DEC. 25
SEE YOU IN THE SUMMER: An individual reported losing an ID on the ski area.
DISTURBANCE: Following a report of yelling and arguing from a residence, two people agreed to separate for the night.
ANOTHER DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance between a caller and her boyfriend. Deputies were unable to locate the caller at any addresses associated with the caller. Dispatch was unable to reconnect by phone after multiple attempts. Deputies cleared without making contact with either party.
DEC. 26
MORE ZZZZs: An overdue party was contacted and determined to have overslept.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
DEC. 16
TRULY ANNOYING: A blaring car alarm incited a noise complaint, which was resolved by the time officers arrived.
MOTORIST ASSISTS: Officers aided motorists that were stuck, broken down or otherwise in need on this day.
SAMSONITE: A suitcase fell off a moving vehicle and was returned to its owner.
DEC. 17
RED-TAGGED: A vehicle abandoned on a sidewalk was red-tagged.
OVER-WASSAILED: Officers assisted an inebriated person.
DEC. 18
SLIPPERY PEOPLE: There were two incidents of icy vehicular mishaps. One crashed into a parked car, another into a retaining wall.
LADDER DAY SAINTS: Telluride fire personnel deployed a ladder to an unlocked balcony door so a locked-out citizen could access their home.
LITTER BUGS: A citizen complained of trash left in the driveway.
DEC. 19
DE-SKIED: Officers took a call regarding the theft of two pair of skis from a residence.
SHHH!: There was an unfounded alarm at the library.
DEC. 20
BAD GRADE: A Town road grader struck a parked car.
DEC. 21
GO AWAY: An unwanted person was advised to go home.
THE LOUDNESS: A local watering hole was the subject of a noise complaint.
DEC. 23
ICY STREETS: Parked cars slid into intersections. Oh, the humanity!
DEC. 24
ALL IN A DAY’S WORK: Public works pulled a stuck delivery truck from an alley.
THE ISLAND OF LOST EVERYTHING: Officers fielded numerous calls about lost items.
SMALL TOWN PROBLEMS: There was a five-car pile-up at Columbia and Townsend due to icy road conditions. No injuries.
DEC. 25
THE BEST GIFT OF ALL: There were no calls for service!
DEC. 26
BAD HUMAN: A dog was tied up outside in a blizzard.
DEC. 27
STUCK-UNSTUCK: Officers assisted motorists stuck in the snow.
DEC. 28
BUT IT’S WARM: A car camper in the parking garage was warned.
MOVE ALONG: Car campers in Town Park were warned.
DEC. 29
YOU WERE WARNED: The parking garage camper didn’t move along and was issued a citation.
911-O-RAMA: In this gripping edition of Cop Shop, there were numerous unfounded 911 calls. Edge of your seat stuff, I tell ya.
ICE DON’T CARE WHAT YOU’RE DRIVING: You’re gonna get stuck, you’re gonna slide into things, and you’re gonna need assistance from the neighborhood constabulary.
