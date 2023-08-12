Stronghouse Brew Pub named best brewpub in America

Enjoying a cold glass of craft beer on a sunny patio with the mountains in the distance is a quintessential Telluride experience.
And perhaps unsurprisingly, given the sheer number of breweries in Colorado, one of Telluride’s own was named the best brewpub in the country by USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards:
Stronghouse Brew Pub.
This is the third year in a row that Stronghouse Brew Pub was included in the list of finalists, but the first year the brewpub won the top award.
USA Today’s Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do. Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. The final set of nominees are selected by the “10Best” editors before being presented to the public online where readers can vote once per category, per day.
Brewmaster Sam Enders said Stronghouse Brew Pub has always been about serving the local community.
“Everyone on the team has been in Telluride for a long time, so we have a finger on the pulse of what the town really needs,” Enders said. “It’s a really cool place with a cool atmosphere. We work hard to make good beer and good, simple food.”
Enders serves Telluride a mix of original ales and lagers, drawing influence from brewing traditions all over the world. The onsite brewery typically has 10 to 12 brews on tap and a roster of seasonally rotating beers.
“We try to have a well-rounded menu; something that everyone will like,” Enders said. “Most of our ales are about 10 days from grain to glass.”
The lagers, on the other hand, take longer to ferment, Enders said.
“We take our sweet time with the lagers and that’s what sets our lagers apart,” he said. “I’m very proud of it and it pays off in the end.”
Enders said the Stronghouse lager, a German-style pilsner, and the Coldfire pale ale are the brew pub’s best sellers.
Colorado’s brewing history is more than 160 years old. The discovery of gold near present-day Denver in the mid-19th century drew thousands of people to Colorado, including Eastern European migrants who arrived with the knowledge of brewing beer.
Rocky Mountain Brewing opened in 1859 in Denver and was the state’s first brewery. It didn’t take long for other breweries to pop up around the Rockies and in other mining towns.
One historical record suggests there were 129 breweries in Colorado in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Stronghouse Brew Pub, founded in 2020, occupies a historic stone building that dates back to 1892. The building was originally named the Stone Warehouse and was used to store goods off-loaded from the newly-arrived Rio Grande Southern Railway.
The original owner of the building remains unknown, but the construction year is crudely carved into one of its stone walls.
In 1905, young kids dropped a lit cigarette into some hay while spying on a show at the Red Men’s Opera House and a fire ripped through town. The Stone Warehouse was gutted, but despite the damage, 1,500 boxes of apples stored in the basement remained unharmed. Today, near the top of the lift, you can still see the char left from the fire.
Chef Mike Moran said he is “truly grateful to work in such a beautiful, historic building in this beautiful, historic town.”
Stronghouse Brew Pub’s menu features pub fare intended to complement the beer selections, including alpine macaroni and cheese, roasted beet hummus and freshly-baked Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese.
Victoria Chapus, owner of Stronghouse Brew Pub, said the team is thrilled and honored to be recognized.
“It’s a testament to our dedicated staff who make Stronghouse a unique Telluride experience,” she said.
