Colorado’s Senate is considering a land use bill to impact the housing crisis that would create model codes for rural resort towns and report to the state the barriers to the growth of tiny homes.
That’s among some of the changes to land use being suggested in the bill introduced on March 22 by Colorado Democrats Dominick Moreno, Iman Jodeh and Steven Woodrow. They spoke at a press conference that day, following the introduction of the bill, with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. During his January inauguration speech, Polis, a Democrat, had vowed to work on issues around housing affordability.
“The most important voices are the voices of Coloradans who are crying out for real solutions to this crisis,” Polis said at the press conference. “As leaders in our state, it’s our responsibility to step up to this challenge, to meet the moment, and today I’m proud to say we’re taking the very first steps in doing exactly that.”
After the press conference, the governor’s press secretary, Conor Cahill, reached out to the Telluride Daily Planet with a news release about the bill.
In the news release, Polis said, “The consequences of inaction are too great,” and support is growing statewide for the More Housing Now plan that “takes action to cut red tape and incentivize building more affordable and efficient housing options that meet the needs of local communities.”
Polis said key pieces of the bill include allowing multi-family housing near transportation and commercial corridors, and in residential areas, allowing for more duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes (middle housing) and accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
The bill would require rural resort towns to participate in a regional housing needs planning process, and then six months later, provide its plans for local housing needs to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
The Telluride Daily Planet asked Cahill a couple of questions about the bill and how it relates to collecting data in resort towns with transient workers: In what ways can this bill attempt to gather data on a demographic of workers who are transient, such as those who live in cars, vans, storage containers and work in resort communities? And how would municipalities be required to prove that they actually reached out to those target demographics in a reasonable manner?
"The housing needs assessment methodology, housing needs plans guidance and reporting requirements would all be developed in more detail through a public process following passage of the bill,” Cahill said. “Through this process, we will engage with local governments and housing experts across the state to ensure we are addressing all parts of the housing market, including those currently experiencing homelessness and housing instability such as the individuals you’re mentioning.”
Cahill added some data is already being collected every year by Colorado’s four Continuums of Care “during what is called the ‘point in time count.’ It’s a homeless count done one night every year in January and this would include people living in vehicles. Data like this will be leveraged when developing the housing needs assessments.”
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs director, currently Rick Garcia, would be responsible for issuing guidance to municipalities about how to create a housing needs plan in a rural resort municipality. Additional provisions in the bill include a tiny home advisory committee to report to the department “the opportunities and barriers in state law concerning the building of manufactured homes, mobile homes, and tiny homes.”
Rural resort towns could adopt the state’s model codes for transit-oriented area and commercial area housing, middle housing and ADUs, or meet those requirements through local laws. If they don’t adopt the model codes, municipalities would still be required to meet the minimum standards established by the bill and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“Coloradans are demanding real solutions to our housing crisis, and it is clear that these common sense policies will mean more housing now for every Colorado budget,” Polis said in the news release. “This transformative legislative package supported by the business community, unions, and environmental advocates was created following years of research on what works, hundreds of meetings, and with input from hundreds of local leaders and key Colorado community leaders.”
The minimum standards for ADUs in the bill would, for example, “Allow ADUs as a use by right in any part of the municipality where the municipality allows single-unit detached dwellings as a use by right,” and require rural resort towns to “not apply standards that make the permitting, siting, or construction of ADUs infeasible.”
Business owners, educators, firefighters, nurses, environmental groups and housing organizations are beginning to speak out in support of the bill.
Dennis Eulberg, executive director for Colorado Professional Fire Fighters, said the housing crisis has worsened for firefighters.
“Rising costs of housing is outpacing the wages of firefighters and without affordably priced housing options, many firefighters commute 1-2 hours to their firehouses,” he said. “We have seen this problem worsen and expand over time to all corners of the state. I am glad to see our state and local leaders taking action to make housing in Colorado more affordable and available for our firefighters, workforce, and all other Coloradans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.