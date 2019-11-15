Great change starts with an idea. That’s exactly what Telluride Intermediate School fourth-grader Mikayla Ialeggio had in music class one day, which led to the creation of the Fundraiser Fridays Club — a group of students that aim to save endangered animals around the world through the World Wildlife Foundation.
“We were in music one day learning about slaves, and I just had an idea of how bad it was for them,” she said. “Then I thought about all the animals that are going extinct.”
Later that day, she talked to her best friends and fellow classmates, Caroline Merritt and Teagan O’Dell, at lacrosse practice about starting a group. They were all in. After approaching principal Sheree Lynn, who helps with planning and logistics, the girls launched their first campaign in October, an effort to save vampire bats. With the help of a “Hats for Bats” fundraiser, the club raised $154 and saved two bats. This month, Amur tigers, which are being displaced by illegal logging in Russia, are the beneficiaries of the Fundraiser Fridays Club’s efforts. The group hosted a “Thanks for Giving to Tigers” community dinner Thursday night at the middle/high school cafeteria.
Through the foundation, the girls “adopt” an animal whenever they make a donation and receive a care package, including an official adoption certificate and photo of the animal they helped save. Unfortunately, the animals don’t become their house pets.
“That would be so awesome if we got to do that with a tiger. Just have a tiger walking around the school. We’d change our mascot from the Miners to the Tigers,” Ialeggio said, adding that the large cat is her favorite animal.
Lynn commended the girls’ ambition and passion for the club, which meets at least once a week and has grown in popularity as other classmates have started attending the meetings.
“I was just so impressed by them and the fact that they wanted to serve others. They’re an inspiration. They saw an issue, and they decided that they would take the initiative to do something about it. I can already see the difference that they’re going to continue to make,” she said. “ … They are so dedicated. Every week they keep me on my toes. They make sure we’re ready for the club. They are my inspiration, and it’s been an absolute delight to support them.”
There are plans to sell tree ornaments to save polar bears in December. The girls also talked about saving penguins and bald eagles throughout the year. There are no plans to slow down anytime soon or restrict the club to the school.
During an interview with the Daily Planet Wednesday afternoon, the trio brainstormed about how to get the Mountain School involved, as well as other grades, if not a larger community.
“They don’t have to live in this state even, or country,” Ialeggio said.
“Or even speak English,” O’Dell added.
“Anyone can participate with the fundraisers,” Merritt said.
Then they started sharing animal facts. Merritt, whose favorite animal is a narwhal, explained how the “tusk” that protrudes from the whale’s snout is actually a long tooth covered in nerve-endings.
O’Dell, who loves all animals, added that tigers can grow up to 10 feet long from nose to tail. “They’re the largest cats in the world.”
“And their back teeth are as sharp as knives because they’re carnivores,” Ialeggio said.
And once all the endangered animals are saved, the group already knows what they’ll focus on next.
“We might start saving plants or our planet, since our planet is in danger. You can’t save animals if you don’t have the planet,” Ialeggio said.
Lynn said other students have come to her about starting service clubs since Fundraiser Fridays has been doing so well.
“I think even more than learning about leadership, they’re teaching leadership,” Lynn said.
The girls agreed that their efforts are ultimately about making the planet a better place.
“We’d like people to not just think about animals,” Ialeggio said. “Think outside the box, and help save the world.”
