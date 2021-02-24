Just in time for President’s Day weekend, “winter came back full force,” Scott Pittenger said with satisfaction. Going forward, “We’re at the point of year where it’s either snowing or it’s sunny. Either way, it’s great.”
Pittenger has more than a passing interest in local weather. He’s the director of mountain operations at the Telski, a man so compelled by big snows that he relocated from the Midwest to the box canyon to make it work: to ski here, and to make a home.
Much as he’s savoring the fine conditions these days, Pittenger is also acutely aware of what it will take to fling open the gates to the backcountry, and open the resort’s terrain entirely.
He says we’re not there yet. “The past week has been spectacular for the mountain,” Pittenger explained, and when it comes to terrain, “we’re essentially, 90-plus-percent open. The only thing we haven’t opened is Palmyra Peak, and the Gold Hill chutes, which take a lot of snow to make them skiable. We’re finally getting into the range where they’ll be an option. With the fragility of the snowpack, we’re very conscientious of the risks of avalanches,” and particularly precipitous areas “need thorough navigation before we step into steeper terrain,” Pittenger said. “We’ve done some exploratory missions — some overhead hazard mitigation — but we haven’t had the time, or the weather, to really get into it and make it an option for public skiing.”
“Staying on top of what we have right now is our chief concern. Every time we have a big storm, particularly like we got last Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s a full mountain reset,” he explained. “Everything has to be reassessed and re-mitigated. Some people don’t realize we have a lot of avalanche terrain that isn’t hike-to. The terrain that overhangs Lift 4, in Mountain Village, for example.”
The question is when more snows are going to come: March is, after all, Colorado’s snowiest month. Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Grand Junction office, said the outlook for big snows is not great.
“The mountains are where we’re expecting any and all moisture to fall over the next few days,” Stackhouse said. “The first little wave will come Thursday, and the northern San Juans could see maybe a tenth of an inch of snow. There’s a little more snow coming in again this weekend, maybe half an inch of moisture. For the most part, it doesn’t look promising.”
In fact, “it’s pretty pathetic.”
The local weather service specializes in short-term forecasts. For a longer-range outlook, Stackhouse turned to the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center. “Right now, the odds — and it’s all about odds — favor below-normal precipitation in southwest Colorado” during March, Stackhouse said. Indeed, this outlook is not only for the southwest part of this state, but for the Southwest in general, Stackhouse went on — it extends to Arizona and New Mexico.
The good news: “Going into March, the snowpack is a lot better off than it was a few weeks ago. The San Miguel/Dolores/Animas and San Juan River Basin is now 85 percent of normal. A month ago, it was about 70 percent of normal, or less.”
The heftier the snowpack, the fewer worries about drought. “Obviously, we would like to see the percentage above 100,” Stackhouse said, “but we’re better off than we were a month ago.”
Pittenger is taking the long view. Telski’s patrollers have been mitigating not only avalanche risks this year, but, along with the rest of the community, the novel coronavirus. “We’re just so happy to be doing what we’re doing right now,” he summed up. “We want the hike-to terrain open just as badly as anyone. We like to ski it, too. But right now, our most important goal is just to keep the resort open,” and enjoy these last few weeks of skiing and sunshine.
