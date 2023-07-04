City and county building departments stay busy with construction

Construction in the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County will continue to keep both Planning and Building Departments busy through the remainder of 2023. The departments are responsible for reviewing and inspecting building plans to guarantee compliance with current codes, while also ensuring occupant and building health.
The Town of Telluride recently hired a new building inspector, Lorenzo Young, who has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry. Young was previously employed in Wasatch County, Utah, a high-growth area near Park City.
Planning and Building Director Ron Quarles said Young is “very attuned to what’s required for the job.” Being the only building inspector, Young is expected to be very busy. “He will go out on a daily basis,” Quarles said.
The building inspector’s job is to ensure that new construction, along with remodels and additions, complies with the building codes. Young will inspect structures multiple times as each phase of construction is completed, Quarles said.
Quarles presented a summer construction update to members of the Telluride Town Council in May. As of April 21, 2023, there were 149 active building permits, compared with 112 active permits at the same time last year. Fifty-nine percent of active permits are comprised of remodels and repairs.
Construction is concentrated in the areas of Gregory, Spruce, and Willow Streets, along East Pacific Avenue, and between Maple Street and Primrose Lane.
New residences and residential additions account for nearly all construction projects, according to a memo provided by Quarles. The exception is the Voodoo Lounge project at 151 S. Willow St. and the Telluride Science and Innovation Center at the Depot building.
Construction activities for the Telluride Depot, a local landmark, include primarily interior renovations and upgrades and a small addition of less than 200 square feet at the rear of the building.
On Wednesday, June 28, Building Official Matt Gonzales presented a building department work plan to the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners.
Gonzales said the building department has two ongoing goals: the “daily in and out” of issuing permits and conducting inspections and “looking at ways we [the department] can improve.”
Gonzales aims to increase the training and travel budget for the department in 2024. The department’s training and travel budget for 2023 was $8,500, according to the work plan.
“I want to increase…our budget so we can get out of our little area,” Gonzales said. “Specifically, to a SmartGov conference in Maryland.” Gonzales said the department also wants to explore sending staff to more trainings, such as inspector and code academies. “Online training is great, but it’s not the same as being somewhere for a week,” he said.
An increased budget also means the department can attend more regional meetings. Gonzales emphasized attending net zero or “green construction” conferences. “It’s all well and good to have energy codes,” he said. “How can we reduce waste and emissions during the construction process itself? We want to explore that going forward.”
Gonzales said the department also aims to increase the functionality of its equipment, such as purchasing a cell booster and an iPad for use by the building inspector in the field.
Developing community outreach is also an important part of the work plan. Gonzales hopes to add workshops for the public next year. “I’ve had this fantasy of a deck-building workshop at the library in Norwood,” he said. “We want to really give people information. It’ll be free and we will fund that.”
Gonzales said the department is also looking to add a vehicle or exchange the one already in use. “We have a Subaru,” he said. “It’s a little shaky whenever we go places where there isn’t a well-built road.” An electric vehicle will be considered “if it’ll get the job done,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.