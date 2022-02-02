The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full regulatory approval for the second COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older Monday. The Moderna vaccine was first approved under an emergency use authorization (EUA) in December 2020 and is the second-most widely used COVID vaccine in the United States. It will now be marketed as Spikevax and, for most individuals, involves a two-dose series followed by a booster dose five months later for prevention of COVID-19.
“This is another exciting step in the FDA approval process as we continue to offer access to protective vaccines for our residents,” public health director Grace Franklin said in a news release. “The authorization reaffirms the safety, effectiveness, and quality of the life-saving protection offered by the Moderna vaccine and our trust in vaccines and boosters.”
San Miguel County Public Health will continue to host vaccine clinics for both Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax) in the coming weeks. The next Pfizer and Moderna clinics will take place every other week:
• Thursday, Feb. 3 – 2-4 p.m. - SMC Public Health Department, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Unit 315 – bit.ly/smcvaccine
• Thursday, Feb. 8 – 2-4 p.m. - SMC Public Health Department, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Unit 315 – bit.ly/smcvaccine
• Pediatric Clinic (5-to-11-year-olds) - Thursday, Feb. 17 - 2-3 p.m. - SMC Public Health Department, 333 W. Colorado Ave., Unit 315 – bit.ly/smcvaccine
“The FDA’s approval of Spikevax is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the second vaccine approved to prevent COVID-19,” said acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated.”
Pfizer filed for emergency use authorization Tuesday to allow children 6 months to 4 years of age to receive two doses of their coronavirus vaccine, while the company determines whether three doses would be more effective for the age group. The FDA’s advisory committee is scheduled to discuss the request mid-month.
