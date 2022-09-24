For the past decade, the Pinhead Institute’s Pinternship program has been one of Sarah Holbrooke’s passions. From working with new high school students every year to catching up with past “pinterns,” the institute’s executive director is always happy to see how the program has had a way of starting hundreds of local participants on a path of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) studies and careers.
This year, 30 students completed Pinternships. Each one will give a presentation about their experiences during a free event Tuesday at the Sheridan Opera House. The first round of presentations is from 3:30-5:30 p.m., before a reception until 6:30 p.m. The second round of presentations starts at 6:45 p.m. Free popcorn will also be available. The program features students from Olathe, Montrose, Ridgway, Telluride, Telluride Mountain School, Norwood, Nucla, Paradox, Dolores and Cortez. According to a recent Pinhead study, 83 percent of former Pinterns studied STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in a four-year college, while 87 percent went on to graduate and work in STEM-related fields, Holbrooke explained.
That bodes well since three-quarters of Colorado’s top jobs require STEM skills, and Colorado has an above average demand for STEM-educated workers, according to the 2017 Colorado Commission on Higher Education Master Plan Update. STEM jobs also are expected to outpace non-STEM occupations in growth (8 percent versus 3.4 percent) and earning potential ($86,900 versus $38,160 median annual wage) from 2019-2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2020).
Fields of study in this year’s program included everything from criminology to spinal cord injury research.
“Every year, there is something that is more interesting to the kids than another thing. It could be astrophysics, or it could be aerospace engineering, or it could be marine biology,” Holbrooke explained. “I could go years and years with nobody interested in forensics, and then all of a sudden, three years in a row, we have like two kids who are interested in forensics or something. And there's usually something new, like criminology was new for us this year.”
But possibly the most mind-blowing stat about the six-week Pinternships is that the program costs students and their families nothing. Holbrooke explained that the institute wants to make the possibility of a Pinternship available to any student who shows interest. But a lot goes into keeping the program free, including the price of travel logistics and lodging, which has only increased recently.
“Our costs, frankly, went up, practically 50 percent. We used to be able to do about 30-35 kids for $5,000 each. And this year, we spent $220,000 on 30 kids, so that was a little bit crazy,” Holbrooke said, adding that’s about $7,500 per student.
She added that she’s already looking for sponsors for next year’s program. But people can support pinterns in more ways than with their wallet.
“It would also be fun for people to say, ‘Hey, I'm a civil engineer, or I'm a marine biologist, I'm a heart surgeon,’ you know, ‘I would like to sponsor some kid who's interested in my area.’ And they don't necessarily need to mentor the student. But if they can come up with the funds to sponsor a kid, I can find a mentor who can work with the kid or the situation where the kid can learn something from that. And then they can kind of be in touch afterwards,” Holbrooke said. “I love that we have entire communities interested in the development of one or two kids. I think that's so wonderful. Or you can put an intern under your Christmas tree. Write a check for $15,000 and give each of your kids access to an amazing high schooler who's going to do an internship that maybe your own kid might be able to mimic one year. I think that would be great.”
For more information, visit pinheadinstitute.org.
