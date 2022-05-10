During their junior and senior year of high school, teens start transitioning from childhood to adulthood. They start thinking about if they want to go to college, where to go and what career they might like to pursue. The world is at their fingertips. Telluride High School's mentorship program helps students hone in on their passions and explore how their interests can be a part of their future. The end-of-semester Mentorship Expo started Tuesday and is open to the public today (Wednesday) in the Telluride Middle/High School lobby from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Students will be at their tables, and the community can come," teacher Heather Rosen said. "I want it to be open to the community."
Rosen has run the mentorship program for the past 15 years. She likens the expo to a science fair. Tables are set up around the lobby, and students present what they've learned through their mentorship using posterboards and other visual presentations.
"It's usually multifaceted. We have a student this year who worked with the Telluride police department, and they have a fingerprinting kit so they can show kids how to use that. Or I have a student who worked with the EMTs in Rico, and she is bringing in all of her equipment that she learned off of for that (experience), like the training equipment," Rosen said.
During the semester-long program, Rosen grades students based on many components, including reflections and a career analysis. Students pick their mentors. While Rosen can help students by providing a list of people in the community relating to their desired career, students must reach out to mentors. Rosen explained she tries her best not to be "the middleman."
"The program focuses on connecting kids with real-life experiences in the community, giving them a chance to experience working in a pathway that they have an interest in to see if that's what they really want to go study in college," Rosen said.
For the 2021-22 school year, 40 kids signed up and around 14 participated during the spring semester. Students had mentors in various occupations, including photography, real estate and school administration.
Telluride senior Kian Gaz Rec worked with local photographer and filmmaker Orion Willits.
"I learned a ton of different techniques and skills that will help me in the future. My main project during this mentorship was working on a short ski film with a few of my friends. This was a great program for me to join since I am going to school for film and photography in the fall," Rec said.
Fellow senior Virginia Wilkes conducted her mentorship with Telluride High and Middle School administrative assistants Sharon Broady and Traci Baize. Wilkes watched and helped Broady and Baize handle conflict, report cards, monthly billings and other tasks. According to Wilkes, she learned many valuable lessons that she can carry with her through life, both inside and outside of her future career.
"Some important skills that I learned and will use throughout my life are organization, written and verbal communication, and time management. I really love this program. It was a wonderful experience. I really encourage people to take this class. It has taught me a lot of interesting things," Wilkes said.
Realtor Marty Stetina, a partner of O'Neill Stetina Group, volunteered as a mentor. Stentina's mentee was Tyler Prepar. Prepar was involved with many different aspects of Stentina's real estate business. Prepar had the opportunity to interact with clients, assist in listing presentations and prepare for showings.
"We intentionally tried to present Tyler with a myriad of options assignment-wise based on his interests. We quickly found out that he was able to handle just about anything we could throw at him despite the ‘trial by fire’ nature of selling real estate in Telluride," Stetina said.
Stetina’s three children attended Telluride schools. He saw the mentorship program as a way to give back to the community and expose seniors to real-world work experiences.
"In fact, we were so impressed with Tyler that we asked him to stay on and work for our team, the O'Neill Stetina Group of Telluride Properties, this summer before he heads off to the University of Georgia in August," Stetina added.
Mentors' occupations are as diverse as the students' interests in the program. Dr. Karen O'Dell is a doctor of mind-body medicine and mentored student Autumn Armstrong this semester. O'Dell saw the program as an opportunity to "share knowledge with young adults about the powerful influence of the mind-body connection on overall health."
"As a mentor in this program, I have experienced several rewarding aspects, first and foremost being the empowerment of my mentee. For example, when an individual learns that they have the power to positively influence their own health through practicing certain mind-body techniques, they often gain a feeling of empowerment, which can motivate them to develop healthy lifestyle habits," O'Dell said.
