Sunday is a holy day in the Christian faith, a time when congregations gather together for prayer.
That isn’t happening right now — at least, not in the same way.
San Miguel County has ordered residents to shelter in place, except for essential trips (to the grocery store or the pharmacy, say).
Groups of 10 or more people are not even permitted to get together.
Even if his congregants were allowed to gather in traditionally-sized groups, Pastor Michael Craft of Telluride’s Alpine Chapel would still have a problem: “Our building is shut down to everything right now including AA meetings,” he said. “The piano lessons and girl scouts have all had to go away. We just don’t have the power to properly sanitize after everyone comes in.”
Last week, Pastor Craft tried something new.
“Probably 95 percent of churches in the U.S. are having services online,” Craft said. “We’re blessed in that we’ve been doing them for about one-and-a-half years now; we’re probably a little bit ahead of the game for a small mountain church.”
Even so, many services these days — because of social distancing requirements — feature just the preacher.
“We’re not filming from the sanctuary,” Craft said, “which is kind of like talking to an empty audience” at this point.
Instead, for the first time last Sunday, Craft taped a service from his own living room. He’s also added special messages for different groups: click on the church’s website, at thealpinechapel.com, and you’ll find “a link with a short message for high-school age kids, and downloadable activity pages” for younger children, Craft said. “We’re trying to make the gospel relevant for every age group. I’m a one-on-one kind of person who’s had to become sort of tech savvy,” particularly recently. “We don’t have all the lighting and the nice camera that’s attached to the wall in our sanctuary,” he said. “We also weren’t airing videos for children or youth, or of singing. Now we’re trying to offer a taste of all of that. We’ll have full families sitting around their TV (or other devices) on Sunday morning, hopefully, who want to be engaged. We’ve structured the service so you can pause the video, and talk with your children about it.”
The fact that you can hit “pause” on a video sermon — which would be impossible in church — is one of the pluses of technology: it allows a more contemplative way to engage, a chance to deeply consider (or pray about) an idea before the speaker moves on.
But it’s only helpful if you know how to navigate the Internet, and not everybody is.
“There’s a learning curve,” said Rev. Pam Stofferahn, who leads the United Church of the San Juans in Ridgway (online at usjrridgway.org). “Every congregation across the state and the U.S. is working to provide in-person alternatives for their members. Last week, we created an at-home worship service with links to scripture meetings, discussions and prayers to watch by yourself, with your family, or even with a neighbor. This was our first step; we’re exploring how to use technology.”
One of Stofferahn’s chief concerns right now, in “this time of sequestration,” as she put it, is reaching to those who might need help the most. “How do we stabilize ourselves, and our need to be connected and supported?” she asked.
For that matter, “How do we be a church for those who desperately need the support of a church? It’s just starting, the economic devastation. We can’t say, ‘Bring your kids here,’ because we’re supposed to be physically distant. We’re just beginning to work this out. We’re working to keep our members connected, with twice-weekly emails.”
Stofferahn also plans to offer “opportunities to move a couple of Bible study groups online,” via the Zoom app.
“We’ll have some grand experiments that won’t work,” she added, “and that’s okay. We’re aiming for connection, support and keeping people in connection with God and each other.”
That is a pastor’s job, after all.
“Who knew the Internet, and technology, should be such a blessing at a time like this?” Stofferahn said. “Community leaders are so thankful, but there’s a learning curve — especially for our members who still need a human touch.”
“We believe the Bible is a source of hope in dark times,” Pastor Craft said. “Getting the word out is vitally important for most churches.”
