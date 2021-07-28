Invading seemingly every aspect of our daily lives, COVID-19 accounted for many habitual shifts, including produce-purchasing patterns. In preceding years, demand for local food had fallen, causing small regional farmers to plant less, Vicki Renda, founder of the local fresh food delivery service Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement, said. Then, came a deadly disease and a demand renaissance for fresh local food last summer. Local farmers and distributors both struggled to keep up with demand, inspiring many to invest in infrastructure and plant “far more food” leading up to this summer, Renda said.
As many trends go, the appetite for all things local like lustrous apples, ruddy tomatoes and elaborate goat cheese has once again diminished. Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement and the Norwood-based Fresh Food Hub have both noted substantial decreases in orders this summer.
“This summer has been slower than last summer,” Renda said. “When everyone was required to shelter in place due to the pandemic, sales were at an all time high. It was really tough for farmers and me since we were not used to the sudden level of demand. During the pandemic, I was putting food into 80-95 households per week, and the size of the orders were very large. This summer the orders are generally smaller, and I am serving about 60 households per week.”
Intentionally researching and choosing her suppliers based on their growing practices and reliability, Renda continues to source her food offerings from about 30 different suppliers throughout the year. During winter months, she collects various food items from up to 10 different providers each week, and in the summer months, 12-15. The soil that rests upon fruit and vegetable farmers’ land must tell the story of sustainable and regenerative practices. All animals that roam within rancher and dairy farmer domains must live a life of grazing and wandering, filled to the brim with healthy food, without GMOs, antibiotics or hormones. As Renda hits the five year mark “of learning about myself, business and farming,” she noted a “mutual respect and appreciation” with all of the farmers, ranchers, dairies, bakers and craftspeople she works closely with.
“It is important to celebrate, support and feature local farmers because we really should know where our food comes from,” Renda said. “We have become so disconnected from our food with it being shipped across the word and eating out of season. Smaller scale sustainable farmers are like superheroes. They are extremely intelligent, caring and hardworking people who put food on our tables.”
The Fresh Food Hub also strives to partner with independent, small-scale farmers who abide by the same ecological stewardship standards, according to board member Leila Seraphin. Seraphin added that the food system is “pretty broken” and by increasing access to quality food, the community-owned food cooperative evokes the farm-to-table mentality.
Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement and the Fresh Food Hub both display an alternative model to commercial, large-scale farming by uplifting local sustainable farmers, Seraphin noted. Renda added that fabricating a “strong regional food system” is a more resilient, long-term societal solution. It would cultivate a stronger regional economy by recycling local dollars and sustain communities when increased gas prices and fires put pressure on food distribution, Renda said.
“It is important to supply fresh food because the food system in our nation is very broken and it is negatively impacting the health of our nation,” Renda said. “We eat three times a day, every day, yet we think we can get by with cheap solutions that fill us up but are not nutrient dense sustenance. Food is vital. Our soil, water and air are being decimated by chemicals and overuse. The farmers I work with know this and are doing the hard work to grow heirloom varieties of vegetables without the use of sprays. If we are healthy, we will pay less medical bills and not have to take a handful of pills to correct all of the damage caused by conventionally grown foods.”
Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement delivers to Telluride every Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The Fresh Food Hub partakes in Mountain Village’s Wednesday farmers market, and delivers to Telluride on Tuesdays and Fridays. Open 22 hours a week, the Fresh Food Hub's Norwood grocery store is also available for curbside pickups and indoor shopping.
“Eat local, eat seasonally and learn about where your food comes from whenever possible,” Renda said.
For more information, visit thefreshfoodmovement.com or freshfoodhub.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.