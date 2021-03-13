SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 23
ZOOM: A driver was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance.
CITATION: Not the good kind. A driver was cited for driving under restraint and no proof of insurance.
ROLLING STOP: A driver contacted for ignoring a stop sign was taken into custody.
FREEZE-THAW SEASON: Numerous rocks in area roads were removed by numerous deputies.
FEB. 24
COMIN’ TO GETCHA: A motorist willing to sign a complaint against a reckless driver set the wheels in motion to find and issue a summons to said reckless driver.
DOMESTIC: Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in progress.
FEB. 26
DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: Deputies responded to a disturbance on Highway 145 near Deep Creek.
RAP SHEET: A traffic contact in the Norwood area resulted in the arrest of a male on multiple charges.
SPAT: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call that was verbal in nature and dispensed marriage advice.
ROLLING STONED: A Norwood man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of marijuana and open marijuana containers after being reported for suspicious activity.
FEB. 27
DOMESTIC: A domestic violence call resulted in the arrest of a male.
MARCH 3
FRAUD: A county resident was duped by someone claiming to be a federal marshal.
FELONIOUS MONK: Following a two-vehicle accident near Placerville, a driver was arrested on felony charges.
MARCH 4
FRAUD: A Norwood area resident reported he paid a company approximately $500 to update security on his computer several months ago. The company, which was found on the internet and not local, did not perform the services purchased. A representative from the company recently contacted the man and stated the company was going out of business and would refund the $500. It then appeared as though the company sent him too much money and they requested the over payment be given to them in gift cards. The local man realized this was a scam and refused. The person on the other end locked the local man’s computer with some type of malware.
MARCH 5
WHEN IN DOUBT, WHIP IT OUT: A man called to complain about a motorist micturating on the side of the road.
MARCH 6
SPEED FREAKS: Deputies were kept busy with lead-footed drivers.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
FEB. 25
LIKE A ROLLING HOME: Officers provided traffic control for a house on the move.
FEB. 26
TRESPASSERS WIL: A summons was issued for trespassing.
MEDIATION: A verbal dispute was mediated.
FEB. 27
GO HOME: A stray dog was located.
SLIPPERY: A number of motorists were assisted due to icy roads.
FEB. 28
OFFICER SHRED: A found snowboard was held for safekeeping before being returned to its owner.
MARCH 1
ARE WE THERE YET?: A suspicious vehicle turned out to be lost tourists.
STALLED OUT: An intoxicated individual in a public bathroom arranged for a ride home.
MARCH 2
ICE, THE NATURAL KIND: Motorists got all kinds of stuck on this wintery, cold day.
MARCH 4
NO ROOM AT THE INN: An individual causing a disturbance at a local hotel beat feet before officers arrived.
MARCH 5
WOUNDED WAPITI: Officers received a call for an injured elk.
WARRANT ARREST: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
DOMESTIC: Officers made an arrest on domestic violence charges.
MARCH 6
HOT IN HERRE: A steamy shower proved too, well, steamy for a sensitive fire alarm.
NO DUMPING: Using a dumpster that’s not yours can result in a citation.
MARCH 7
LOUD IN HERRE: Subjects reported for a noise complaint agreed to turn it down.
MED ASSIST: Officers assisted medical personnel with a passed-out individual in a public restroom.
MARCH 8
GOING TO 11: Another noise complaint and another party willing to turn it down.
