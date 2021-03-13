SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FEB. 23

ZOOM: A driver was cited for speeding and no proof of insurance.

CITATION: Not the good kind. A driver was cited for driving under restraint and no proof of insurance.

ROLLING STOP: A driver contacted for ignoring a stop sign was taken into custody.

FREEZE-THAW SEASON: Numerous rocks in area roads were removed by numerous deputies.

FEB. 24

COMIN’ TO GETCHA: A motorist willing to sign a complaint against a reckless driver set the wheels in motion to find and issue a summons to said reckless driver.

DOMESTIC: Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in progress.

FEB. 26

DISTURBANCE IN THE FORCE: Deputies responded to a disturbance on Highway 145 near Deep Creek.

RAP SHEET: A traffic contact in the Norwood area resulted in the arrest of a male on multiple charges.

SPAT: Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call that was verbal in nature and dispensed marriage advice.

ROLLING STONED: A Norwood man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of marijuana and open marijuana containers after being reported for suspicious activity. 

FEB. 27

DOMESTIC: A domestic violence call resulted in the arrest of a male.

MARCH 3

FRAUD: A county resident was duped by someone claiming to be a federal marshal.

FELONIOUS MONK: Following a two-vehicle accident near Placerville, a driver was arrested on felony charges.

MARCH 4

FRAUD: A Norwood area resident reported he paid a company approximately $500 to update security on his computer several months ago. The company, which was found on the internet and not local, did not perform the services purchased. A representative from the company recently contacted the man and stated the company was going out of business and would refund the $500. It then appeared as though the company sent him too much money and they requested the over payment be given to them in gift cards. The local man realized this was a scam and refused. The person on the other end locked the local man’s computer with some type of malware. 

MARCH 5

WHEN IN DOUBT, WHIP IT OUT: A man called to complain about a motorist micturating on the side of the road.

MARCH 6

SPEED FREAKS: Deputies were kept busy with lead-footed drivers.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

FEB. 25

LIKE A ROLLING HOME: Officers provided traffic control for a house on the move.

FEB. 26

TRESPASSERS WIL: A summons was issued for trespassing.

MEDIATION: A verbal dispute was mediated.

FEB. 27

GO HOME: A stray dog was located.

SLIPPERY: A number of motorists were assisted due to icy roads.

FEB. 28

OFFICER SHRED: A found snowboard was held for safekeeping before being returned to its owner. 

MARCH 1

ARE WE THERE YET?: A suspicious vehicle turned out to be lost tourists.

STALLED OUT: An intoxicated individual in a public bathroom arranged for a ride home.

MARCH 2            

ICE, THE NATURAL KIND: Motorists got all kinds of stuck on this wintery, cold day.

MARCH 4

NO ROOM AT THE INN: An individual causing a disturbance at a local hotel beat feet before officers arrived.

MARCH 5

WOUNDED WAPITI: Officers received a call for an injured elk.

WARRANT ARREST: A subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

DOMESTIC: Officers made an arrest on domestic violence charges.

MARCH 6

HOT IN HERRE: A steamy shower proved too, well, steamy for a sensitive fire alarm.

NO DUMPING: Using a dumpster that’s not yours can result in a citation.

MARCH 7

LOUD IN HERRE: Subjects reported for a noise complaint agreed to turn it down.

MED ASSIST: Officers assisted medical personnel with a passed-out individual in a public restroom. 

MARCH 8

GOING TO 11: Another noise complaint and another party willing to turn it down.