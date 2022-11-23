The Telluride Ski Resort confirmed on Wednesday the terrain that will be available Saturday, Opening Day. Runs that will be open include Village Bypass, Upper Misty Maiden, Lower Boomerang, Vista Carpet and Meadows Carpet.
There is no access — yet — to The Meadows from Meadows Carpet.
“We’ll add that terrain in early December,” said Patrick Latcham, Telski’s vice-president of sales and marketing.
The 2022-23 season begins Saturday, two days later than has been the longstanding tradition. Like many resorts, Telski endeavors to begin its new season on Thanksgiving Day. The 48-hour push back may seem interminable to those eager to step into bindings and boards. Yet in some ways, “We are still cutting it close,” Latcham said. He was referring to completing construction, and then extracting heavy equipment — a giant crane employed in the replacement of Chair 9 — from the mountain in advance of visitors. “It’s all working out,” Latcham said philosophically on Wednesday. “It’s crazy how much we had going on on the mountain this year. We had to sacrifice two days of early season to make sure we stayed on track with Chair 9.”
“It’s worth nothing,” Latcham added — also philosophically — “that other resorts are experiencing huge delays” due to the installation of new lifts. “I’m glad we’re not one of those.”
Indeed, Whistler’s new Creekside gondola — which was due to open today, along with the rest of the resort — has been pushed back indefinitely.
“Oh well, just another delayed lift, right? Not exactly,” Outside Online explained. “The Creekside base is a major entry portal to the Whistler side of the resort. Take away slope access, and the resort could be looking at a few thousand skiers who need to be shuttled to a different base to get on the mountain.”
One state west, skiing has also been hampered due to the installation of a new lift. The completion of the new Sunnyside chair at Alta — and the shuttering of the Albion lift while Sunnyside is under construction — means “Alta’s beginner terrain will be severely limited for the first few weeks of our 2022-23 season,” the resort announced on Facebook last week.
“There’s an insane demand” by ski resorts for new conveyances right now, Latcham said. “Tons of capital flying around. And then you toss in supply-chain delays on top of that demand.”
On Saturday, Telski will celebrate the opening of its 50th season — and the new Chair 9 — with two employees who have worked for the resort for 50 years: Ski instructor Annie Vareille-Savath and ski-patrol supervisor Tom “Socko” Sokolowski will be aboard the first chair, along with their significant others, for a ride up the mountain.
“We’ll be unveiling a new monument at the top of San Sophia highlighting all of our 45-plus-year employees,” Latcham added.
Actual snowfall, to complement the manmade variety the resort’s crew has been assiduously laying down these recent chilly nights, should provide more cause for celebration.
“There’ll be some high pressure Saturday, with partly cloudy skies,” National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Renwick said. “The good news is, our models, which have been very consistent, are showing a stronger cold front moving in Monday night. The heaviest snowfall will be before daybreak Tuesday.”
The weather service’s Grand Junction office is predicting 6-8 inches of new snow out of this storm; ski forecast website Open Snow is calling for 10 inches. Either way, “I have no doubt — I am certain” Telluride will see new snowfall early next week, Renwick said. “The next storm after that is possibly next weekend. But that is so, so far out” from a meteorological perspective, “and things could change.”
Perhaps best to offer thanks for an open resort, and fresh snow on the way, for right now.
