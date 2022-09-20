Telluride Local Media won nine Colorado Press Association (CPA) awards over the weekend for work completed in 2021, as the state organization held its first in-person event since the start of the pandemic in Denver in recognizing some of the best advertising, writing, photography and design in Colorado journalism. The Telluride Daily Planet and Telluride Local Media’s Shelter magazine were among this year’s Better News Media Contest winners.
The company’s first-place awards were for Best Advertising Campaign for Realtor Patrick Pelisson (designed by Daily Planet staff and layout artist Casey Nay), Best Digital Ad for the company’s Midweek Review e-newsletter (associate publisher Maureen Pelisson, and marketing and digital specialists Lea Battey and Charity Banker), Best Humorous Column Writing for editor Justin Criado’s The Chopping Block and Best Serious Column Writing for associate editor Suzanne Cheavens’ The Groove Abides. Second-place awards were for Best Advertising Campaign for Siam restaurant (senior account manager Dusty Atherton and layout artist Rick Bickhart), Best Digital Ad for Juju & Damon Window Washing (production manager Hanah Ausencio and classifieds sales representative Heather Brown), Best Cover Design for 2021’s Shelter magazine (Pelisson and Bickhart), and Best Serious and Sports column writing for Criado’s The Chopping Block.
Telluride Local Media Publisher Andrew Mirrington commended the efforts of staff and the ongoing effort to consistently create an award-winning product.
“This is an especially gratifying slate of awards for the Daily Planet, as this year all of our departments are represented — editorial, advertising and production,” he said. “We have a very talented crew right now. Most Planet staffers have been with us many years and just continue to get better and better at what they do.”
This year’s contest was judged by the Michigan Press Association, while winners were announced during an awards ceremony at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies, Saturday night. Other CPA convention events took place at the Buell Public Media Center, Lowry Conference Center and Stanley Marketplace, and included professional panels and workshops, networking opportunities, and roundtable discussions.
Being recognized by your peers is always special, Mirrington added.
“The Colorado Press Awards are meaningful because they are determined by other journalists from around the country. It's a nice pat on the back for our small team,” he said.
Over the past five years, Telluride Local Media has won dozens of CPA awards, including three Advertising Excellence awards in a row from 2018-20. The award annually recognizes the news organization with the most first- and second-place honors in each respective category.
Mirrington recognized that all of the accolades would be for naught if it wasn’t for the readers and partners that make such a community newspaper possible.
“Beyond the awards we are very grateful to our readers and advertisers who support us in our effort to be an indispensable newspaper for the community,” he added.
Criado echoed that sentiment and applauded the company for continuing its mission of providing top-notch content for its readers, particularly over the past few years of the pandemic.
“It’s really inspiring to be part of a team that strives to create the best product possible for a readership that cares about the happenings in the community that we cover, day in, day out,” he said. “As for us in editorial, keep reading, and we’ll keep writing.”
