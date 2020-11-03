When San Miguel County Clerk Stephanie Van Damme posted the first round of election results at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday night, the county’s sole contested race — that for District 3 county commissioner — was in the bag. Incumbent Kris Holstrom handily defeated her opponent, Norwood Mayor and write-in candidate, Kieffer Parrino.
Holstrom commanded 92.99 percent of the vote — 3,728 votes — while Parrino earned 281 votes, or 7.01 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results as of press time Tuesday night.
Like many office-holders who prefer the actual work of governance over that of campaigning, Holstrom said her initial reaction to her decisive victory was one of relief, and that she’s ready to keep her sleeves rolled up for the work ahead.
“I’m ready to keep on doing the work we’ve been doing,” she said. “We have a lot in front of us.”
Holstrom added, “it’s good to have that vote of confidence.”
Parrino, who decided to throw his hat in the ring after the finalization of the ballot early in 2020, ran a low-key campaign in which he sought to provide a stronger voice in the county’s West End.
“The West End of District 3 has historically been under represented,” he said in a previous Daily Planet interview. “The demographic has a sharp contrast to District 1 and 2 and deserves a voice that understands and represents its unique needs.”
The county’s West End, he said last month, “is a different animal.” Compared to District 1 — the east end — and District 2 — the central and southern part of the county — policy-making to fit the needs of the West End is a challenge.
“One shoe does not fit all,” he said, noting that many in the West End take issue with the county’s stricter stance on public health issues, a position more restrictive than state mandates.
“People pushed me (to enter the race),” Parrino said. “I’d like to focus on Egnar and the West End as they’re a bit underrepresented. I’d like to bring those voices to the table. I feel like we can do more.”
Parrino, who ran as an Independent, was not immediately available Tuesday night, but told the Norwood Post, the Planet’s sister publication, that he’ll continue to work with county officials in his current role as Norwood’s mayor.
“I am very happy to keep working with the county on Norwood’s behalf,” Parrino told the Post. “I will still be leading Norwood as mayor.”
Holstrom, who admitted she was not competitive by nature, said that while she relished running unopposed, welcomed a challenger, saying Parrino’s entry into the race was “invigorating.” She is keen to continue work on issues specific to West End residents.
“I’ve learned a lot in the last year,” she said Tuesday evening. “We have a lot of positive things we can do in the future. I’m excited to continue to be a part of this.”
Holstrom will serve a second, four-year term.
Incumbent District 1 commissioner Hilary Cooper ran unopposed this year in receiving 3,472 votes, as of press time.
“Serving San Miguel County continues to be a deep honor, albeit a big challenge these days,” she told the Planet Tuesday night. “I will continue to work hard to bring more resources to our sweet corner of Colorado and look forward to working with Kris and Lance (Waring, District 2 commissioner) and our great staff at the county to improve the lives of all of us doing our best to stay here.”
County voters not only cast ballots in historically high numbers — approximately 83 percent, as of press time — but made sure to get ballots delivered well before the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Seventy-three percent of eligible voters had cast their votes as of 4 p.m. Monday, according to Holstrom, who was checking in with the clerk’s office regularly.
Telluride resident and Democrat, Seth Cagin, easily carried San Miguel County in the Colorado District 58 statehouse race against Republican incumbent Marc Catlin, but as of press time, with 73 percent, or 36 of 49 precincts reporting, Catlin was dominating in the heavily Republican district by a 62 to 38 percent margin, according to the Associated Press. Cagin also ran against Catlin in 2018.
Editor Justin Criado contributed to this story.
