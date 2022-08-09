The Town of Mountain Village is in the process of purchasing 50 acres of land in Ilium Valley that the town is eyeing for an affordable-housing project. Town officials announced and discussed the plan during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by Mountain Village.
Details of the deal, including total cost, were not publicly disclosed, but the news came at the end of the meeting after regional officials heard several affordable-housing updates.
“We want to share some information with the group in the spirit of collaboration and letting you know early on what’s going on with this,” Mountain Village Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton, who chaired the meeting, said about the Alexander Property plans.
At this point in the process, there are no definitive ideas or timelines for building housing in the valley area.
“Like the rest of us, the Mountain Village has been actively pursuing multiple levels of addressing housing that includes regulations and incentives and building inside of our community to looking outside of our community and land acquisition. Mountain Village has an agreement to purchase a portion of the Alexander Property,” said Michelle Haynes, Mountain Village’s planning and development services director, as well as housing director. “I’ll just generally share with you that right now we’re looking through assessing the constraints and the benefits of this acquisition. I think that for those of you that have been here for a while, Ilium Valley has been identified as an optimal area for regional housing, mainly because of the proximity. It’s only about two-and-a-half miles from Telluride, as well as Mountain Village.”
Similarly, Mountain Village Town Manager Paul Wisor added to that point in explaining there are many more steps between the purchase agreement and moving dirt down there, but he suggested regional partners and entities continue to work together on affordable housing as a whole.
“With respect to the Alexander Property in particular, we do have a lot of due diligence to complete before we know if this is a viable project. We’ve been exploring water, wastewater. Obviously, need to begin coordination with CDOT and the county. We’re optimistically, but cautiously, excited about this, but we’ll see where all this hard work takes us,” he said. “I think that there’s a lot of effort going on right now in the housing area. It would probably be useful if all of the organizations that are putting so much effort towards the solutions have a slightly more formal approach to coordinating with each other, both in terms of what land they’re pursuing, but also the type of project mix that they’re looking for. Just for example, if the town and county wanted to do for-rent on Diamond Ridge, then Mountain Village would probably want to do something different in Ilium. Again, that’s just an example.”
Those in attendance Monday agreed with Wisor’s sentiment, which followed San Miguel County and Town of Telluride affordable-housing updates, particularly about the Diamond Ridge property off Last Dollar Road near the airport.
“The Town of Telluride and San Miguel County has closed on the property as of two weeks ago. … The property has been purchased at this point,” assistant county manager James Van Hooser said about the 105-acre property, including the 39 acres that was previously rezoned to allow for community housing. “We’re developing plans to plan. The county and town staff have had a number of meetings to get together and figure out next steps, including compliance with our (Colorado Department of Local Affairs) DOLA Operation Turn Key grant. We received $5 million in DOLA funds to purchase the property. We’re working on getting the geotech reports and items to make sure we’re in compliance with that grant. We’re beginning to develop an RFP (request for proposal) to look at some preliminary cost-estimating and utilities and things of that sort.”
The project has raised the ire of a group of Deep Creek landowners and residents that recently filed a lawsuit against the county and town, among others, over the rezoning decision. Officials involved in the project, including Telluride Town Manager Scott Robson, have stressed the importance of public input as the project progresses.
“I would just say between the town and the county we’re certainly discussing robustly now what those next steps look like as far as public process, feasibility planning, with the hope to get toward some design concepts in the near future here,” Robson said Monday. “Of course, I think this was by design a project without a design. The most important part was to work with DOLA and get that piece of property closed upon.”
The potential Alexander Property project, as well the Diamond Ridge partnership, are two of several current regional affordable-housing projects, including Sunnyside along the Spur, Pinion Park in Norwood and the Voodoo lot in Telluride. Officials agreed more collaboration is welcomed when it comes to building and planning more housing. Norwood Mayor Candy Meehan added that West End officials would like to be included in such efforts moving forward as well.
“We’re starting to experience some unprecedented growth for which our water and our infrastructure is being impacted,” she said.
