For one, magical weekend, Mountain Village will transform into the North Pole, where families and holiday shoppers can gather for fun, surprises and terrific merchant deals. Holiday Prelude, Mountain Village’s kick-off to the festive season, takes place Saturday and Sunday. And, yes, Santa and his elves will be on-hand to hear children’s Christmas wishes.
Holiday Prelude is a collaborative effort between Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), Town of Mountain Village, Telluride Ski & Golf Company, the Madeline Hotel and Residences, and local merchants to transform Mountain Village into a regional destination for holiday fun and activities. The two-day event’s showrunners are TMVOA’s Joni Tinker and Heidi Stenhammer, who coordinate the weekend’s many activities.
“My favorite part of putting this event on is that it is a fun way of bringing our local community and guests together the celebrate the holidays, it really helps get people into the holiday spirit,” Tinker said. “I also just love the local kids ice skating show, its super heart-warming and the cutest thing ever!”
The many events include with train rides, photos with Santa, ice skating and children’s holiday surprises around every corner.
Both days children of all ages will delight in the decorations and lights galore as Santa’s elves send them up the Polar Express gondola to sit with Santa — probably the star of the entire weekend — in Heritage Plaza from noon to 4 p.m.
A train ride carries kiddos throughout Mountain Village as they follow a map on a scavenger hunt.
“The scavenger hunt is fun for the kids and great for the participating businesses, as it helps bring shoppers into their stores,” Tinker explained. “The kids pick up the list of participating merchants, a map and a goodie bag from Santa and then they find the businesses using the map to go and get a little treat at each of participating stores.”
Mountain Village merchants are in on the fun, too, offering discounts and specials to customers until 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. According to a news release, shoppers will receive some of the best discounts of the year, along with food and drink specials and more.
Attendees can not only lace up their ice skates for the afternoon each day for free skating from noon to 4 p.m., but also attend a show on ice. Saturday’s events will feature the Telluride Figure Skating Club’s annual holiday performance. The show is set to begin at 4:15 p.m. followed by the inaugural Alpenglow on Ice Light Show from 5:15-5:45 p.m. created and produced by local artist Brooke Einbender. The day will culminate with a Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa and carolers in Heritage Plaza at 6 p.m. Following the tree lighting, head back to the ice-skating rink for what event officials said is the “coolest Ice Skating Party ever with your favorite tunes.”
Tinker said Holiday Prelude is an event that Mountain Village merchants enthusiastically embrace.
“The merchants’ response is great,” Tinker said. “I think they really appreciate having an event like this up here. It’s very well attended year after year and brings a lot traffic into their businesses.”
New this year will be a quartet of roving carolers who will entertain shoppers and cocoa-sippers with cherished holiday favorites.
“We are having four members of the Telluride Choral Society roaming around on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Christmas caroling,” Tinker said. “We are super excited to add this to the festivities this year!”
Holiday Prelude is just about Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez’s favorite event of the year.
“Holiday Prelude — the kids, the train, everyone out shopping and skating, and especially the tree lighting with Santa and carols — has always been what starts off this season for me as a community and not just a ski resort,” Benitez said. “It is so special to me to begin the holiday season surrounded by friends and neighbors before the big holiday rush on the mountain starts.”
Lodging and ski packages are available for those who want to extend the holiday fun.
For more information, visit Telluride’s website at telluride-co.gov or the Town of Mountain Village’s website at townofmountainvillage.com. Activities are all free of charge; events and times are subject to change, so organizers encourage attendees to check back often.
