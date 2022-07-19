It is widely known that Telluride and similar mountain towns across the U.S. continue to experience an affordable housing crisis, as prices sometimes leave people no other choice than to move out of the area. Housing hardships have also affected pets and contributed to an increase in surrenders to local shelters.
Second Chance Humane Society Executive Director Kelly Goodin explained there has been an increase in surrender calls this year, specifically in June.
"Typically, people that are living here have to move because they've lost their housing or cannot afford their housing anymore. They're leaving their animal behind with us and moving on," Goodin said.
Currently, Town of Telluride housing projects like Silver Jack, Entrada, Spruce House and Sunnyside allow pets. In these buildings, there are some limitations regarding the proximity to the Valley Floor and elk, including how Lawson Hill only allows cats unless a dog is registered as a service animal.
Telluride Housing Director Melanie Wasserman oversees Shandoka, the Virginia Placer buildings and Sunnyside.
"(At Shandoka), we only allow emotional support animals and service animals. We have specific processes folks have to go through to be approved," she said.
Wasserman does not know of any tenants who surrendered their animals because they are not allowed in the units.
While Telluride housing projects have pet policies in place, that’s not necessarily the case for every housing situation.
Ellen Williamson, the founder of the Telluride Humane Society, said that she speaks to many people who would like to adopt at adoption events held by the organization, but their housing will not allow them to have a pet. Often, Williamson explained, potential adopters must choose between having a pet or housing.
"I hear all the time that people cannot find a place to rent that allows dogs. Those opportunities are like unicorns in today's housing market," Williamson said.
Goodin wants to start a dialogue about preventative measures to avoid future pet surrenders. She suggested encouraging future housing projects to include pet-friendly options and urging homeowners to not completely write-off renters who are pet owners.
"All these projects could transform our communities. Part of what draws people here is that we're very animal loving and inclusive of animals. … If we are creating a housing situation that doesn't support that, then it will change the culture of our community," Goodin said.
She added homeowners and landlords who are renting can have a conversation with renters and ask for pet references as part of the interview process.
"I understand the concern, and there are people that aren't always responsible pet owners, but there's so many in this region that are," Goodin said.
Second Chance's goal, she explained, is to keep pets and their owners together. Second Chance provides resources, which can be found online at adoptmountainpets.org, like a low-cost medical program for training classes that can strengthen the connection between an owner and their pet.
A person surrendering their pet to a local shelter is a last resort and not an easy decision to make for any pet owner. Goodin emphasized that pet owners often have no choice but to surrender their pet, believing it is in the animal's best interest.
"We want to really prevent the stigma that occurs because when people call us and ask us to take their animals, they're doing the right thing, and in some areas, they will be judged about that decision. It's important to know that they're usually having the best interests of the animal and that it is being prioritized," Goodin said.
For those who may be considering giving up their pet, Goodin recommended reaching to shelters sooner than later to find a home or a foster family for their pet.
