NOV. 15

Seller: Jue Trust   

Buyer: Michael King and Jane Lockwood

Property: 257 Saddle Horn Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $770,000 million

Seller: Joel Samuelson and Christen Hanley

Buyer: Zachary Scott

Property: South Reserve Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $115,000

NOV. 16

Seller: Stonegate San Joaquin Partners LLC

Buyer: Chalets at Cortina LLC

Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $850,000

NOV. 17

Seller: Sargeant Living Trust

Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-47, Mountain Village

Price: $26,000

NOV. 18

Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC

Buyer: Iodine 320 LLC

Property: 320 North Aspen St., Telluride 

Price: $6.4 million

Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC

Buyer: Tellurium 340 LLC

Property: 340 North Aspen St., Telluride

Price: $12.5 million

Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC

Buyer: Antimony 416 LLC

Property: 416 North Aspen St., Telluride

Price: $3.1 million

Seller: Ramesh and Radha Cherukuri

Buyer: Scythian LTD

Property: Granite Ridge (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.7 million

NOV. 22

Seller: Ray Moureaux

Buyer: 2800 5th Street Exchange LLC

Property: 228 West Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $1.75 million

Seller: Pownall-Gray Family LLC

Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-7 and 312-8, Mountain Village

Price: $100,000

NOV. 24

Seller: David Hunter

Buyer: Snow Puppy LLC

Property: 627 West Pacific Ave. No. 404, Telluride

Price: $1.1 million

Seller: Lawaczeck Trust

Buyer: Double Edge LLC

Property: 1960 West Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $1.54 million

Seller: Laurel Levin

Buyer: Thomas and Katherine Hardin

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 202-5, Mountain Village

Price: $80,000

Seller: Carpenter Trust

Buyer: 457 Mountain Village Blvd LLC

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 315, Mountain Village

Price: $879,000

NOV. 29

Seller: John Wren

Buyer: James Nigro

Property: 1220 Aspen St., Norwood

Price: $175,000

Seller: Nancy Venne

Buyer: Edward Buelow and Kristopher Liggett

Property: 619 West Columbia Ave. Units 126 &127, Mountain Village

Price: $899,000

NOV. 30

Seller: John and Jan Bachmeier

Buyer: Bradley and Laura Rapp

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 501-9, Mountain Village

Price: $110,000

Seller: Dickon and Lisa Pownall-Gray

Buyer: BMH Enterprises Inc

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-6, Mountain Village

Price: $62,000

DEC. 1

Seller: Brian Werner and Meghann McCormick

Buyer: Robert Hoehn and Margaret Hanan

Property: 35 La Mesa Vista Drive, Norwood

Price: $549,000

Seller: Jeffrey and Rebecca Deurlein

Buyer: Abchaos Rev Trust

Property: 545 West Pacific Ave. Unit 2, Telluride

Price: $1.25 million

Seller: Jay Scott

Buyer: Randall and Aileen Marshall

Property: South Reserve Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $110,000

DEC. 2

Seller: Lady Doctor Real Estate Co LLC

Buyer: Emily Hickey

Property: 547 West Pacific Ave. No. B, Telluride

Price: $750,000

Seller: Travis Sample

Buyer: Shavano Investments LLC

Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $725,000

Seller: Mark and Catherine Mai

Buyer: Blue Fox Holdings LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-3, Mountain Village

Price: $115,000

Seller: Skyes Family Trust

Buyer: Sorelle Assets Due LTD

Property: 115 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $1.2 million