NOV. 15
Seller: Jue Trust
Buyer: Michael King and Jane Lockwood
Property: 257 Saddle Horn Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $770,000 million
Seller: Joel Samuelson and Christen Hanley
Buyer: Zachary Scott
Property: South Reserve Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $115,000
NOV. 16
Seller: Stonegate San Joaquin Partners LLC
Buyer: Chalets at Cortina LLC
Property: Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $850,000
NOV. 17
Seller: Sargeant Living Trust
Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 513-47, Mountain Village
Price: $26,000
NOV. 18
Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC
Buyer: Iodine 320 LLC
Property: 320 North Aspen St., Telluride
Price: $6.4 million
Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC
Buyer: Tellurium 340 LLC
Property: 340 North Aspen St., Telluride
Price: $12.5 million
Seller: Telluride Crosscut LLC
Buyer: Antimony 416 LLC
Property: 416 North Aspen St., Telluride
Price: $3.1 million
Seller: Ramesh and Radha Cherukuri
Buyer: Scythian LTD
Property: Granite Ridge (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.7 million
NOV. 22
Seller: Ray Moureaux
Buyer: 2800 5th Street Exchange LLC
Property: 228 West Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $1.75 million
Seller: Pownall-Gray Family LLC
Buyer: Mark and Beverly Clark
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 312-7 and 312-8, Mountain Village
Price: $100,000
NOV. 24
Seller: David Hunter
Buyer: Snow Puppy LLC
Property: 627 West Pacific Ave. No. 404, Telluride
Price: $1.1 million
Seller: Lawaczeck Trust
Buyer: Double Edge LLC
Property: 1960 West Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $1.54 million
Seller: Laurel Levin
Buyer: Thomas and Katherine Hardin
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 202-5, Mountain Village
Price: $80,000
Seller: Carpenter Trust
Buyer: 457 Mountain Village Blvd LLC
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 315, Mountain Village
Price: $879,000
NOV. 29
Seller: John Wren
Buyer: James Nigro
Property: 1220 Aspen St., Norwood
Price: $175,000
Seller: Nancy Venne
Buyer: Edward Buelow and Kristopher Liggett
Property: 619 West Columbia Ave. Units 126 &127, Mountain Village
Price: $899,000
NOV. 30
Seller: John and Jan Bachmeier
Buyer: Bradley and Laura Rapp
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 501-9, Mountain Village
Price: $110,000
Seller: Dickon and Lisa Pownall-Gray
Buyer: BMH Enterprises Inc
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-6, Mountain Village
Price: $62,000
DEC. 1
Seller: Brian Werner and Meghann McCormick
Buyer: Robert Hoehn and Margaret Hanan
Property: 35 La Mesa Vista Drive, Norwood
Price: $549,000
Seller: Jeffrey and Rebecca Deurlein
Buyer: Abchaos Rev Trust
Property: 545 West Pacific Ave. Unit 2, Telluride
Price: $1.25 million
Seller: Jay Scott
Buyer: Randall and Aileen Marshall
Property: South Reserve Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $110,000
DEC. 2
Seller: Lady Doctor Real Estate Co LLC
Buyer: Emily Hickey
Property: 547 West Pacific Ave. No. B, Telluride
Price: $750,000
Seller: Travis Sample
Buyer: Shavano Investments LLC
Property: Stonegate Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $725,000
Seller: Mark and Catherine Mai
Buyer: Blue Fox Holdings LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-3, Mountain Village
Price: $115,000
Seller: Skyes Family Trust
Buyer: Sorelle Assets Due LTD
Property: 115 Victoria Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $1.2 million
