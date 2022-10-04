Local officials continued discussions regarding the future of the gondola, including upgrading the free transportation system and potential funding options after the current agreement expires in 2027, during a Gondola Leadership Committee last week in Mountain Village Town Hall.
Led by Miles Graham of Denver consulting firm GBSM, the meeting focused on the future road map, with an emphasis on funding strategy. According to the current gondola agreement, which expires on Dec. 31, 2027, Mountain Village maintains and operates the gondola system, as well as provides offseason bus service when the gondola is closed during the offseasons. Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) funds a majority of gondola and maintenance operations, which are approximately $3.5 million annually, through a 3 percent Mountain Village real estate transfer assessment. One percent of Telski ticket sales also currently go toward gondola funding.
“There's been numerous meetings and a great deal of discussion to ultimately arrive at the recommendations for the leadership team, so thanks again to everybody who's participated so many hours to make this happen. I also wanted to note that on Sept. 14, so just a few weeks ago, there was a meeting with the FTA, the federal transportation administration, to provide them an ongoing update on the gondola project. They were extremely impressed with the level of detail and planning around the gondola. And this is going to be very important. We will be approaching them for grant funding in the future. So great job, Miles, on setting that up. I really appreciate it,” TMVOA President and CEO Anton Benitez said. “Lastly, just wanted to note that it's going to be very important for us to seriously start the discussion on how to fund the gondola operations and maintenance post-2027. While the agreement expires in roughly five years, it may sound like it's a long time away, but it's actually not far away. And we need to make progress in the near-term on partnership funding and how it will be accomplished. Because I'm sure the new agreement is going to take a considerable time to put together.”
Previous discussions at the governmental and leadership committee levels focused on which local entity should serve as the gondola project sponsor and receive federal funding. The consensus was that San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) may be best to serve in that role. At its Sept. 8 meeting, the SMART board agreed. Of course, exploring the possibility of replacing the current system with a brand new will be costly, and as Graham explained, the committee will explore every funding possibility available, including charging a fare. Officials have expressed the desire to keep the system free to riders, as it has been since the beginning.
GBSM shared studies that show how ridership ebbs and flows with the introduction or removal or fares. Typically, systems that are fare-free see an increase in ridership. At the onset of the pandemic, SMART removed fares and experienced such an increase. The relationship between fares and ridership can also factor into grants, SMART Executive Director David Averill explained.
“I think the question of fares, as far as it goes with grants and your ability to get grants, it depends on what you say you're dealing with the fares. If it's a key part of your funding strategy, then you got to have the ridership to back it up. But if you don't collect a fare, and you don't go into it saying we're going to cover these expenses, with fares fundings coming from someplace else, then it's not a problem,” he said. “And I will note that, with the downturn in ridership in some of our major urban areas systems like RTD (Denver’s Regional Transportation District), even our friends in Aspen (Roaring Fork Transportation Authority). With the loss of ridership that they've had, they're actually looking at damage to their AAA bond ratings, because they're so contingent on fare ridership, and fares and ridership has changed dramatically that it's actually a real problem for some of the major systems around the country. Just to point that out.”
The case studies discussed during the meeting involved more traditional transit systems, unlike the area’s free gondola. The possibility of creating a ballot initiative was also discussed, though nothing definitive was decided. SMART was the result of a successful, local ballot initiative in 2016.
As Graham explained, there are still many factors to discuss and decide upon over the next several years, but starting those conversations now is paramount at this point.
Components that will be considered moving forward include a post-2027 operating agreement, if needed, a deconstruction and salvage plan for the current gondola system, and conceptual design and preliminary engineering for a potential new system.
The committee is comprised of Mountain Village, Town of Telluride, San Miguel County, TMVOA, SMART and Telski officials.
To learn more about the gondola planning process, visit OurGondola.org, or send questions to OurGondola@gmail.com or your local government representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.