SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPT. 19
GO WITH THE FLOW: Or not. A motorist got a ticket for impeding the flow of traffic.
VEHICULAR SODOMY: An aggressive tailgater was cited for following too closely.
INJURY ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist in a single vehicle accident was airlifted to the hospital with significant injuries.
BAD DRIVING: A motorist unable to maintain a single lane and driving under restraint was cited.
CAGE MATCH: Brawling roommates were separated for the night.
SEPT. 20
THIS AGGRESSION WILL NOT STAND: It certainly was grounds for a ticket for a motorist following too closely.
SPEEDERS: A couple of speed demons were stopped and cited.
AIRPORT A-HOLE: An airport tenant was reported for being aggressive and offensive in common areas of the terminal building. Deputies made contact with the aggressor at a subsequent traffic stop and counseled him on his behavior.
RALLY ROUND-UP: Multiple road rally participants in performance cars were cited for reckless driving on Highway 145.
TAG, YOU’RE IT: An abandoned vehicle was red-tagged.
SEPT. 21
A LEGION OF LEADFOOTS: Speeding is endemic in these parts if this edition of the SMSO report is any indication.
CAN’T CAMP: Off Tomboy Road.
SEPT. 22
CIVIL STANDBY: Deputies conducted a civil standby at the Telluride airport.
CAMP ROBBER: Approximately $8,000 worth of camping equipment was stolen from the camping area near Lizard Head.
LOST COWS: Cows from another herd were trespassing in another herd’s field. They left when they realized the cops had been notified.
LET THE CHILDREN PLAY: A report of a disturbance in Norwood was just kids playing and using their outside voices.
OKLAHOMA, NOT OK: A motorist from Oklahoma was cited for driving under the influence, careless driving, speeding and inability to drive in a single lane.
SEPT. 23
WHILE WE HAVE YOU: A motorist driving 25 mph over the posted speed limit was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, so into the backseat of the patrol vehicle he went.
SEPT. 24
DO NOT DISTURB: Neighbors were the subject of a noise complaint in a bougie neck of the woods.
SEPT. 26
DRY CLEANUP IN AISLE 7: A trespasser at the Norwood market was assessed for alcohol consumption, determined not to be inebriated, and left the property.
RED LIGHT SPECIAL: A report of a cold trespass at the Norwood market led to deputies contacting the subject in question and strongly advising him to steer clear of the market or face arrest.
ILLIN’ IN ILIUM: Deputies responded to a call of harassment in Ilium and arrested a male on related charges.
THE GRASS IS GREENER: A citizen called to report cattle that were not his grazing in his pasture.
SEPT. 27
PULL OVER: A female was arrested for driving under the influence in the Norwood area.
HOUSING IS HARD ENOUGH: Deputies responded to a landlord-tenant dispute and got the parties to agree to take up the matter at another time.
SEPT. 29
DOUBLE DOWN: Passing on a double yellow is bad juju.
BAD DE-SIGN: Multiple signs posted at an Aldasoro trailhead prohibiting e-bikes have been trashed throughout the summer.
ACE IS THE PLACE: An Ace Hardware employee in Montrose went above and beyond in reuniting a local person with his wallet that had been left there.
NOBODY HOME: Deputies investigated a car parked at the Telluride Mountain School after hours with its interior lights on.
BAD DAY BEHIND THE WHEEL: A Norwood man rolled through a stop sign, drove under the influence and had a license under restraint.
SEPT. 30
ARE THERE TICKETS FOR ENTITLEMENT: A motorist from California ran out of gas on Highway 62, refused to call a tow company and demanded an in-person law enforcement response. Deputies stood down when they were advised the man had a reserve tank and could make it to Ridgway.
OCT. 2
TREE DOWN: A downed tree blocked a road in Norwood. Heavy machinery was required to remove it.
ACCIDENT-PLUS: Following an accident a motorist in Egnar was arrested for driving under the influence and other violations.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
SEPT. 23
GO YOUR OWN WAY: Two males were advised to go their separate ways after a report of a disturbance.
WELCOME TO TELLURIDE. DO NOT APPROACH WILDLIFE: There was a report of people hopping the fence along the Spur in order to get closer to the elk herd.
VANDALS TOOK THE HANDLE: A summons was issued after a parked car was vandalized.
SEPT. 25
ANIMAL WELFARE: Dog owners were warned-educated about humane treatment of animals.
GAPERS: The elk herd caused congestion on the Spur. Officers instructed involved parties on how to safely park and/or move along.
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted Mountain Village police with a vehicle with stolen plates.
OCT. 1
YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO HOME, BUT YOU CAN’T STAY HERE: Intoxicated people sitting in the middle of Colorado Avenue were advised of better places to lounge.
NOT TRUE: False alarms and 911 calls were scattered throughout this week’s edition of Cop Shop: TMO.
OCT. 5
THINK OF IT AS HOT LAVA: Paragliders that landed on the Valley Floor were educated on proper areas to touch down.
WRECKED: A careless driving citation was issued following a two-vehicle accident on the Spur.
