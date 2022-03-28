San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride recently announced the pending acquisition of a 105-acre parcel less than six miles from both Telluride’s Main Street and the Mountain Village Core that will be dedicated to affordable housing, according to a county news release. The investment is being made to create more opportunities for the workforce to live locally.
The partnership between the town and the county is a result of the strong and consistent message from our regional community that housing working residents and families affordably within the Telluride region is a top priority. The land acquisition is intended to allow the development of a vibrant and affordable neighborhood for local workers and families within a reasonable commute to major employment centers, while preserving a majority of the land as open space.
The town and the county will build on the knowledge and expertise acquired in over 30 years of affordable housing development, and past successful partnerships in developing deed-restricted projects in the region, as the project goes through the land use review process.
The intention is to deliver an affordable neighborhood connected to municipal utilities, and designed to respect the natural landscape.
Building more affordable housing in the Telluride region will keep the economy strong and communities vibrant, according to the release. The Town of Telluride and San Miguel County look forward to working together to build a neighborhood that will support our region’s current and future needs.
For more on the project, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Planet.
