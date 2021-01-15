The San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), like so many other organizations that provide services for area residents, is making plans as 2021 gets underway, all the while acknowledging that the future is still governed by the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, whatever that might be. At Thursday’s meeting with board and staff, the year’s plans and projects were discussed, though the timing of scenarios, such the initiation of planned, new routes, were impossible to pin down as long as the pandemic rages.
Two new route extensions have long been eyed by the public transportation group in efforts to bring far-flung workers to San Miguel County’s more populated east end where jobs are concentrated. One such extension would stem off the current Down Valley route into the Two Rivers neighborhood in Ilium Valley. The second proposed expansion would extend the Norwood route further west to Naturita.
SMART executive director David Averill said the pandemic throws a wrench into timing, but that the need was current.
“There’s a demand there right now,” he said.
SMART board chair Kris Holstrom agreed that route expansion would have to wait.
“My gut is I don’t think we can think about expanding until June,” she said. “June makes sense.”
If the Covid vaccine rollout stays on schedule, the general population should be inoculated by summer, health department officials have indicated.
Board member Lance Waring voiced a more conservative forecast saying that the public transportation picture’s return to normalcy would “more realistically … be fall,” while Adrienne Christy said she’d like to see route expansion happen “sooner than later.”
“The advantages of monitoring the items that we can, and thinking through the rest will ensure that SMART chooses the timing of service expansion projects wisely, given some of the volatilities and uncertainties we are working with due to the COVID pandemic,” Averill said in his memo.
As part of his report on marketing, Averill told the board that restoring ridership would be a challenge after months of people opting to use private vehicles in order to avoid the close contact with others on full buses.
“We’re ready for them to come back,” Averill said. “But we’re going to have to fight to get people back on the bus.”
In his memo to the board, Averill further said that, in working with the marketing firm Studio Six, “We anticipate ramping up efforts to invite users back to the system and will be developing messaging and campaigns that support this effort.”
Despite the enclosed environment characteristic to bus travel, SMART has experienced just one Covid case, reported operations and senior planner Erich Lange. A Norwood passenger apprised SMART officials of a positive status, with SMART, in turn, notifying fellow riders. No other passengers were infected.
“The riders (took the news) in stride,” Lange said.
Averill also lined out for the board a year packed with an ambitious work plan, studded with ongoing operational goals, grants and marketing. Two major projects include the Meadows Trail underpass, and continuing research as SMART edges closer to having an electric fleet.
The Meadows Trail underpass, Averill said, is ready to get underway with requests for proposals due to go out this week. He was anxious to get moving on the underpass project, he said.
“I don’t want to wait any longer,” Averill said. “It’s not something we do every year.”
Project funding for this phase comes from a grant of $100,000 from the Colorado Department of Transportation and matched in equal shares by SMART, San Miguel County and Mountain Village.
“It’s great,” Averill said. “I’m really excited.”
Driven by the community’s desire to go electric, cost and feasibility studies are ongoing. He supplied the board with the latest data and specs on e-buses, information that revealed that while there is plenty of data and in-the-field information on larger buses currently in operation in larger municipalities, the smaller “body on chassis” models employed by SMART are less common. Averill described that market as “rapidly evolving.”
“Luckily, we can take our time,” he said, but eventually, the time will come when SMART will move to electric-powered transportation. “If it makes financial and operational sense, we’ll kick into a transition plan.”
SMART, according to Averill’s memo, “is partnering with the Center for Transportation and Environment (CTE) for this project. The CTE team has undertaken similar technical studies all over the United States. CTE is providing an operational overview of SMART current and near term operations, a facility and equipment review to ascertain what type of improvements might need to be made to accommodate BEB charging and maintenance infrastructure, a fleet and associated maintenance review, and a financial and economic analysis of how BEB incorporation may benefit SMART.”
Holstrom was pleased with the detailed information provided.
“SMART is responding to the values of the community,” she said. “Keep charging ahead!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.