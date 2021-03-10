The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but it’s been especially difficult for those struggling with substance abuse.
“Addiction thrives in isolation, and dies in community,” Dr. Brad Anderson, chief of addiction medicine at Kaiser Permanente Northwest in Portland, Oregon, has explained. “Yet this is a conundrum during the pandemic, because every day, we’re being reminded to keep our distance and stop connecting in our usual ways.”
Yet to their credit, local groups have found ways to continue reaching out, offering encouragement to teach each other and (very likely) even saving lives, through the power of Zoom.
“It’s pretty cool,” said “Ted,” the pseudonym for a member of Telluride’s chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous, about the group’s meetings. Attendees recently clock in not only from all over Colorado — and the U.S. — but, often, other countries, Ted said.
“People were checking in from Thailand and Amsterdam the other night. Zoom is pretty easy to use all over the world.”
Part of the loyalty, and the desire to want to keep in touch, likely has to do with the sense of warmth and fellowship endemic to the box canyon’s particular chapter of AA.
“I hear it from people all the time,” Ted said. “They say, ‘Oh my God, you guys are so welcoming and friendly.’ We’re different, and I speak from experience: I’ve been to meetings all over the world. They don’t treat ya like we treat ya.”
As the weather warms, there’s been a hankering by some members to beginning gathering in person once again. (Local meetings often swell to include 28 people online.)
“Everybody’s ready to meet in person, myself included,” Ted said. “My gut feeling is, by June 1, everybody’s going to be pushing really hard to get back into the churches” (where AA, NA and Al-Anon meetings typically take place). Even so, “I’m guessing once we get back into the churches, we’ll still be doing some combination of in-person gatherings and Zoom” — the online connection has proved that strong, and viable. During the offseason, “meetings really thin out. Everyone goes away,” he observed. Offseason or no, Telluride’s AA meetings will continue to be held, and remain available to all via phone, tablet or computer, every day of the week.
‘ADDICT TO ATHLETE’
Another group that meets in Telluride, the local chapter of Addict to Athlete, has been utilizing Zoom for meetings this winter, as well. (Get-togethers on Zoom take place Tuesdays at 6 p.m.)
“We’ve also started doing lunchtime runs,” said the local chapter’s founder, Telluride resident Tara Butson. “They’re on Mondays and Thursdays, typically, beginning at around 11:30 a.m. Our group is mostly pretty much beginner athletes, who just want to get in shape, or get out in the sun on the bike path. So we’ve been running or walking on the bike path. On Mondays, we’ve been departing from Lawson Hill, and on Thursdays from town.”
“Soon, we’ll be starting on bike rides,” Butson added. “We’re training for a springtime ride with the national group in St. George, Utah.”
The best way to connect the group is through the Telluride Addict-to-Athlete page on Facebook, or by phoning Butson directly at 970-708-7736. The Telluride chapter of AA meets on Zoom seven days a week (and twice on Friday). Al-Anon meetings take place Mondays at 5:30 p.m., and NA meetings are Tuesdays at the same time. The front page Calendar of this newspapers lists times. If you’d like a list of meeting times sent to your phone, call 970-729-1120. Call 970-728-7270 if you need somebody to talk to.
