A film fest for Telluride's river

In a season of spectacular wildfires, who can doubt that water is earth’s most precious resource?
A film festival on Friday benefits Telluride’s own free-flowing river, the San Miguel. Visitors to this region this time of year may know it best as the seemingly gentle ribbon of water that wends its way along the highway between Telluride and Placerville.
In fact, this river spans — and its journey, across millennia, is responsible for carving — an epic landscape, from its headwaters in the high alpine above town to red-rock canyon country near the Utah border. The 80-mile-long San Miguel “is one of the few remaining ecologically and hydrologically intact river systems in Colorado,” the coalition charged with protecting the river, notes on its website.
On Friday, a week before the Telluride Film Festival arrives in town, yet another film festival — the International Fly Fishing Film Festival — offers a chance to support Telluride’s local river, and its million-acre watershed.
A fundraiser for the San Miguel Watershed Coalition, the one-night-only selection of short films is presented by Orvis, and sponsored locally by RIGS Fly Shop and Guide Service and Telluride Outside.
“It was really Telluride Outside’s idea,” Adrian Bergere, the SMRC’s executive director, explained. Telluride Outside co-hosts an annual fundraiser for the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, which works to protect the Unc, as that river is known, down valley.
“I used to guide for these guys,” Bergere said of Telluride Outside. “We want to host a fundraiser for our local river. We have some really great door prizes,” he added, although the lure of this fresh batch of films should be enough to reel in anyone avid about flyfishing or high adventure.
Among the titles at the 2023 iteration of this popular fest: “A Slam That Saves,” a quest to land four species of bass “found nowhere else on earth” — the Coosa, Cahaba, Warrior and Tallapoosa, “all genetically distinct and environmentally imperiled” — in a single day.
“Crouching Tiger Hidden Damsel” (“You never know when a good hatch will turn to great, or even epic” on this particular fabled high-mountain lake).
The fest does not limit its species to fishes: “Dollar Dog” — “a story of the most unlikely of fish bums” — unfolds along Cape Breton’s Margaree River with a “four-legged vagabond” at the center of it all “whose love of Atlantic salmon rivals that of her waded counterparts.”
And there’s more.
Up next soon from the SMRC is another chance to do some good.
“National Public Lands Day is September 23,” Bergere said. “Last year we hosted a river cleanup” that netted 50 bags’ worth of trash along the San Miguel’s banks. And speaking of giving back: “Keep an eye out for our new website,” Bergere added.
Already a rich repository of information on water data, vegetation, wildlife and natural history, the website will soon become even more valuable to adventurers just heading out on water liquid or frozen.
“We’ll be embedding links to local Snotel sites, so people can learn about the snowpack,” Bergere said, “and river conditions, and route conditions.”
The 2023 International Fly Fishing Festival, a fundraiser for the San Miguel Watershed Coalition, is at the Sheridan Opera House is on Friday at 7 p.m. To preview the films — and see where else the fest is screening over the next few months — visit FlyFilmFest.com.
To learn more about the San Miguel Watershed Coaltion and its work in this region, or to make a donation, visit sanmiguelwatershed.org.
