Every February over four days, birders collaborate in a citizen science project that yields surprisingly detailed, helpful results for researchers worldwide.
Yet participating involves little more than stepping outside your home — or looking out your window.
Last year, 384,641 people came together across 192 countries “for the love of birds” during the Great Backyard Bird Count, as this joint project of the National Audubon Society, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada is known. The annual event “is a great way to give scientists and conservation researchers a snapshot of where birds are — of what’s going on in the bird world” in numerous places at one time in the year, Zach Hutchinson said.
“It’s also a fun way to get out with friends and family,” the community science coordinator for Audubon Rockies, the regional office of the National Audubon Society, added. “The data collected during the GBBC is used constantly by researchers to understand population trends. In your area, for example,” Hutchinson added, “thanks to GBBC data, we’re seeing overall declines in mountain chickadee populations. The data is also helping us to understand the decline in pinyon jays,” whose numbers have fallen an incredible 90 percent since the 1970s.
“Hopefully we’ll start to see rebounds in these populations,” Hutchinson added, after we take measures to conserve them.
The count is held in February “because this is a time when a lot of birds in the world are preparing for seasonal movement” — birds are gathering, and feeding, in preparation for spring (or fall, in the southern hemisphere) migration. It’s also a time of year when those of us who feed birds are more likely to have them show up in our yards.
“Snow oftentimes causes species to bunch up a bit more,” Hutchinson said, which might help explain the increasing number of chickadees, juncos, and finches in my own backyard these days.
At first, I noticed the chickadees. Soon, an increasing number of juncos and finches began showing up, as well.
“Chickadees are the cool kids on the block,” Hutchinson said. “If you’re a member of the bird world, you want to learn to speak Chickadee. They communicate where food sources are through a very complex language, with a lot of phrases that other birds have started to learn to interpret. Chickadees are hardy, they’re intelligent, and they want to maximize that calorie-count right now, in late winter. A lot of forest species form flocks around chickadees, to get alerts for predators or find food by keying in on what the chickadees are ‘saying.’ Anything from nuthatches to certain warblers, finches and juncos will look and listen. Black-capped chickadees and Mountain chickadees” — the two species found on the Western Slope — “provide kind of an alarm system and an alert for the grocery store: ‘Here’s the feeder, and guess what? They just filled it.’”
Hutchinson said the chickadees in his own backyard “Know when I’m going out, and some will come and land on me and wait patiently while I feed the feeders.”
Cleaning feeders at least once a week will help protect from salmonella and conjunctivitis, the diseases songbirds are most prone to. Though Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, is wreaking havoc on waterfowl and raptors, “a few studies have shown that it seems most songbirds are spared,” Hutchinson said. “The main species affected by avian flu are waterfowl and game birds, and birds that scavenge on those birds,” including eagles, hawks, and owls.
“Magpies, crows and ravens — the corvids — are all technically songbirds, and also scavengers. We’re seeing HPAI in these species. We’ve also seen a handful of cases in robins and juncos, and a handful of cases in blue jays, which are not on the Western Slope,” Hutchinson said. “But in general, the feeling is, it seems like songbirds are safe. If you have domestic fowl in your yard, or waterfowl at your feeders, you should take any birdfeeders down. Otherwise, it seems safe to feed songbirds.” If you head out to participate in the GBBC this weekend, “and you walk through fields where waterfowl has been, be sure to clean your shoes before you head anywhere else such as back into your yard. Avian flu is spread by the feces of contaminated birds.”
Last year, 5,710 Coloradans submitted checklists during the Great Backyard Bird Count, an increase of 5 percent over 2021. To learn more, visit birdcount.org.
