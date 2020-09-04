Just because it “feels” busier in town this summer doesn’t necessarily mean that it has been. Michael Martelon, the Telluride Tourism Board president and CEO, explained that visitation has been more spread out at than it is during a non-pandemic summer filled with events, and that consistently creates a perception that more people are coming to the area.
For example, during a festival-filled summer, visitation spikes around large events like the Fourth of July parade or Telluride Film Festival over Labor Day weekend, which attracts tens of thousands of people, then dips somewhat dramatically comparatively. When Martelon shares occupancy charts from last year, the ebbs and flows are evident — peaks and valleys throughout the whole season — but this summer, when all festivals and events have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and public health orders have capped occupancy at 50 percent and limited indoor dining, the visitation numbers have been spread out; the line on the chart nearly flat, signaling a steady flow of visitors.
Even with the occupancy cap in place this year, August occupancy was 40.2 percent, nearly the same as the same time last summer, 41.6 percent, with average daily rates of $444 compared to $368, respectively.
“The ability for us to be that steady is really important,” Martelon said. “ … August is also steady, which is different. We didn’t have Jazz Fest and then go down, then have film fest then go down (in occupancy). It’s like Tuesday is like Saturday and Saturday is like Wednesday. It’s a steady flow.”
As of Thursday, this month, which includes a later-than-usual Labor Day, is at 23.5 percent, with an average daily rate of $371. Last year those numbers were 31 percent and $338, respectively. Martelon said average daily rates have been higher this summer, as there haven’t been as many rooms available. Plus, more second homeowners are choosing to stay in town longer, which means they’re not renting their spaces on short-term rental sites like Airbnb or VRBO.
Getting away from large urban areas and heading outdoors has seen a surge in popularity during the pandemic, which has contributed to visitor numbers here. Martelon shared a Google Analytics presentation that showed just how much people have been seeking the great outdoors this summer. Top searches include “places to camp near me,” along with related activities like hiking or kayaking. Telluride is the second most searched resort destination in the state behind Breckenridge; the state itself was the most searched in regards to Colorado. If this is the new normal, Martelon said there needs to be discussions about how to deal with the consistent stream of recreationists using public lands.
“When you’re camping, what’s the activity? Going to town. I think that that’s something that we need to talk about next summer is how do we protect town,” he said. “ … I don't like when people aren’t comfortable in town.”
Hollie Hannahs, the tourism board’s director of operations, said, “our public lands have been crushed this summer.” If this is an anomaly or the new normal is still yet to be seen, but officials are aware of it.
“The people that did go out and buy the Sprinter van or the new camper to experience the outdoors this summer … how many of them are going to be true converts and live that lifestyle?” she added.
Adaptability has been a must throughout the pandemic, and the Town of Telluride’s creation of the common consumption areas, mainly along Main Street, has been an example of that. Is that something that’s done in the future as well, especially if the pandemic lingers longer than may be expected?
“That was a big deal that that happened. The question is how can we maybe improve upon that and make it something that’s embraced,” Martelon said.
In monitoring visitation numbers, the tourism board switched to Key Data, which allows them to track numbers in real time, including self-managed properties. Due to lodging public health orders, lodgers are required to report their numbers.
“It’s allows us to know exactly what’s happening in our destination,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.