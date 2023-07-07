Vaping use among youth above state average

Teens in Telluride are above the state average for both smoking and vaping, according to the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey. It is the state’s only comprehensive survey on the health and well-being of young people, conducted in odd-numbered years, with another survey expected this fall.
Local retailers have noticed an uptick in the sales of e-cigarette and vaping products, particularly flavored disposable vapes, in the last few years. Lori Davis, a manager at the Shell gas station in Telluride, said vaping products are extremely popular for customers. (Tobacco vaping products sales are only authorized to ages 21 and up).
“I can’t keep them in sometimes,” she said. “I have to order extra because they fly off the shelves.”
San Miguel County adolescents were surveyed about substance use, including tobacco, marijuana and alcohol. Thirty-one percent of teenagers at Telluride High School reported using a vape product in the past 30 days, compared to the state average of 16%. Similarly, in Norwood, 21% of teenagers reported using a vape product in the past 30 days.
On June 22, the Associated Press reported on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) latest attempt to crack down on illegal disposable vapes that are pouring into U.S. stores.
The FDA sent warning letters to dozens of retailers selling fruit- and candy-flavored disposable e-cigarettes, which lack proper FDA authorization.
In 2020, the FDA restricted flavors in cartridge-based reusable e-cigarettes like Juul to just menthol and tobacco, but the flavor restriction didn’t apply to disposable e-cigarettes, which are thrown away after use.
San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin described the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey results as concerning.
“Telluride is almost double what the state average is,” she said. “It (vaping) impacts adolescents’ developing brains.”
Data analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the number of e-cigarette brands in the U.S. grew from 184 in early 2020 to 269 by late 2022.
The analysis showed disposables’ share of vaping sales more than doubled from 24.7% in early 2020 to nearly 52% last year.
Most disposable e-cigarettes come in a variety of sweet, fruity flavors like watermelon, mango and strawberry lemonade, which make them enticing to adolescents. The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found that among Telluride high school students that use vapor products, 28% use them because of the flavors.
“There are a lot of studies that show flavors are the primary reason adolescents report using vapes,” Franklin said. “Who is this industry targeting? When we think of having all these really exciting, fun flavors, it masks the reality of the fact that it is a very well-known, harmful product.”
Franklin said there is a common misconception that vaping is less harmful than smoking cigarettes.
“Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine which is addictive,” she said. “They also contain other harmful substances that impact your health as a whole. The labels don’t always disclose everything e-cigarettes have in them because it’s regulated differently.”
“You’re being cool if you vape as a teenager,” she said. “It’s not safer than cigarettes, that part I believe.”
According to Davis, the Shell station carries the disposable brand, Z Stick, in a number of different flavors such as mango, strawberry and berry mint. Z Stick is one of the only disposable vape companies to receive a filing and acceptance letter from the FDA for a premarket tobacco application.
On the other hand, the ConocoPhillips outside Telluride does not carry any disposable vaping products despite their popularity, according to manager Murat Unal.
“I get lots of requests from the young population,” Unal said. “We decided to stick with the major brands that started this market in the beginning, Juul and Vuse.”
Limiting sales to Juul- and Vuse-brand e-cigarettes, which are both cartridge-based, means they only come in menthol and tobacco flavors as required by the FDA.
Unal described disposable e-cigarettes as being “under the standard quality” of what is expected by the FDA.
“They’re (disposable e-cigarettes) more accessible and popular because they’re cheaper,” he said.
