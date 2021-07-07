On Twitter, he’s known as Cowboy Dave.
His description of himself: “I spend too much time looking at clouds.”
Dave Barrell (his real-life moniker) is one of several thousand “storm spotters” the National Weather Service counts on to supply “ground truth” when it comes to dangerous weather.
You might wonder why the NWS even needs such individuals. The answer is, all those high-tech instruments (and sophisticated-sounding phraseology, such as AccuWeather) are not enough.
“We have satellites that see things at a resolution hardly even imagined 10-15 years ago,” Norv Larson, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said, “and radar Doppler technology that can tell us where the stronger storm cells are.”
Grand Junction’s National Weather Service is based near the city’s airport, and “airport observing equipment” has undergone “a great move forward,” Larson said. The instrumentation measures “temperatures, dew points, wind speed, and sky conditions 24 hours a day, but these instruments are dumb when it comes to telling me whether there’s hail, or how much. We wouldn’t know if it’s pea-sized hail, or softball-sized hail.”
The weather service relies on storm-spotters to report such phenomena. “We’ve got a pretty good net of sensors out there, but the sensors can’t really tell us how much hail or snow is falling out there. And that’s what really impacts people.”
There’s another reason storm-spotters are needed: “a lot of our sensors are at airports,” Larson added, “but there are communities all over the Western Slope which can be data black holes.”
Yet rainfall rates are critical to helping meteorologists predict dangerous Western weather.
“Heavy rains can happen so fast. In steep terrain, and remote areas, you can experience really rapid flooding,” Larson said. “There are some places in western Utah where you can get swept away downstream and it won’t even be raining” — that’s how fast (and how far) a gushing torrent can be carried by a sudden storm.
The National Weather Service offers weather-spotting classes annually for those interested in learning more about storms, and reporting dangerous conditions, in order to help their communities stay safe. The in-person classes were (unsurprisingly) canceled last year, and are being held online again this season. But for the first time, the weather service is offering sessions tailored specifically targeted to Western Slope residents. The classes are free, and because they are being held online, can be taken from anywhere.
The first course, which “targets” residents along the I-70 and central mountain corridor, is this Saturday, July 10, from 1-3 p.m. The next class, on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., is aimed at residents of “Southwest Colorado valleys and mountains,” and southeast Utah (the Grand Junction’s NWS office covers portions of Utah as well as Colorado).
A class on Saturday, Aug. 21 focuses on northwest Colorado and northeast Utah; a storm-spotter class Sept. 3 focuses on those who reside in the US 50 corridor between Grand Junction and Gunnison; and the final course of the summer season, Sept. 18, is open to everyone.
To register, visit the National Weather Service’s website and click on ‘Virtual Spotter Training Classes Announced July Through September.’
The sessions not only instruct weather enthusiasts to spot threatening weather (and cloud formations), but how to measure snow accurately — for purposes of prediction, the weather service is interested in new snow accumulations, as opposed to how much is already on the ground from previous storms. The classes “are completely voluntary, and designed for enthusiasts who want to give back to their community,” Larson said. “Their help allows us to do our jobs a bit better.”
