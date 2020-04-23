Until the San Miguel County public health order is lifted, area governments are preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best. Shelter-at-home and other public restrictions put in place to tamp down the spread of COVID-19 have dealt what could be a crippling blow to the local, largely tourist-based economy.
At its special meeting Tuesday, Telluride Town Council continued monitoring the budget and came away with a small measure of comfort due to a combination of healthy reserves and strong sales tax collection and real estate transfer tax (RETT) numbers in January and February.
Town manager Ross Herzog and finance director Kailey Ranta presented council with three different scenarios based on possible dates for potential recovery. In their memo to council, staff explained that the original 2020 budget projected revenues of $12,689,296. As of April 16, the town had received $4,236,737. Revenues include sales tax, business and building licenses and RETT.
In the first scenario considered, an August recovery projected revenues that would come in 24 percent below budget, with $9,601,160 calculated. An October recovery projected revenues of $8,788,945, or 31 percent below budget. The third scenario, one of no recovery in 2020 — the most dire — cast a projection of $8,056,027 in revenues, 37 percent below budget.
“We want to go into 2021 with some reserves,” Herzog said.
In the memo, staff also noted that it expects the recession to continue for several months after the public health order is lifted. Reserves are targeted at 30 percent in the general fund, but under each recovery scenario, will be depleted by 35 percent, 29 percent and 23 percent, respectively.
“The recovery won’t be immediate,” Ranta said.
The good news is that town ended last year on a high note.
“(The year) 2019 ended with a healthy $5.774 million balance or 53 percent reserve as a percentage of expenditures in the general fund,” the memo read, in part.
Staff also told council that there are a number of real estate closings on the near horizon, which will further bolster what are expected to be diminishing revenue.
“There are at least five closings set for the next few weeks,” the memo continued.
Revenue this year to date is $3,295,835, which is 71 percent of the 2020 budget. The current 2020 budget is $4,634,554, and the capital fund ended 2019 with a balance of $3,722,095 or a 61.04 percent reserve.
“We’re in pretty solid financial condition with significant reserves,” said council member Todd Brown. “We have decent reserves that can carry us into the future. It paints a picture that’s not all gloom and doom.”
Even though reserves are solid, the town swiftly entered the so-called “significant phase” in its recession plan, which works to curb expenditures and put in place a hiring freeze.
“There are a number of positions that will not be filled,” Herzog reminded council, including open positions in the marshal’s, planning and public works departments, as well as seasonal positions in the parks and recreation department.
With the elimination of $25,000 of travel and training expenditures, council was able to move that amount into its new housing relief fund, established to help locals with meeting rent and mortgage needs living in both deed restricted and free market properties.
Debt will remain static at $5.4 million, “a known expenditure that cannot be decreased,” according to Herzog and Ranta’s report.
Council briefly touched on how a summer without festivals would affect town finances. Two large music festivals — Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June and The Ride in July — have each announced they would be canceled. Council member Lars Carlson told council that the Telluride Fire District, which hosts the annual Fourth of July celebrations, hoped for direction from town. Now, he said, was the time to order food and other supplies for the holiday, which typically draws an estimated 12,000 to 20,000 celebrants mostly from around the region. Since the event — which includes a parade, a picnic in Town Park and fireworks — is free to attend, the number of visitors is an approximation. Last year, the fire department plated 2,300 meals. July 4 falls on a Saturday this year, a weekend date that typically swells attendance as opposed to midweek Fourths.
Festivals have been voluntarily canceling without direction from town or county officials. As of press time Thursday, the Telluride Wine Festival and the Telluride Yoga Festival, which share the last weekend of June, had each notified town officials that they would be canceled.
Council will be meeting weekly on Tuesdays via Zoom until further notice. The April 28 meeting agenda and packet materials are available at telluride-co.gov.
