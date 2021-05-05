In a move that goes hand in hand with emergent grasses, brave flower bulbs pushing up through the warming earth and the first hint of aspen leaf buds, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin said that, as of Friday, the county’s COVID-19 status will shift to Level Green. The mask ordinance, which states that those ages 10 and older must wear a facemask in public indoor places and outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained, will remain in place until at least May 31.
As with any public health order since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, policy decisions are based on numbers. And the numbers don’t lie — positive case counts in the county have been declining as the number of those getting vaccinated have been moving steadily upward.
“My recommendation today would be to move into Level Green, knowing that our metrics are going really well,” Franklin said at Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Franklin’s good news was tempered though, as the anticipated influx of summer visitors from around the globe could very well affect case numbers and possibly require reverting to a stricter level.
“Knowing that our population is probably pretty darn low right now, I would proceed with caution heading into June, recognizing that our population is going to increase,” she told commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom (Hilary Cooper was unable to attend). “Our tourism is going to increase, and these numbers might fluctuate.”
Still, with the possibility that the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for young people ages 12-15 by the end of this month, and 77 percent of adults projected to be vaccinated by the end of May, the outlook is sunny. Additionally, Franklin reminded the commissioners that last summer, under Level Yellow, the coronavirus was well managed via public health policies.
“This summer, we'll be continuing vaccinations for these younger age groups, and as that rolls out we're going to see that influx and population growth, which can affect our numbers,” Franklin said. “But yesterday somebody brought this up and it really resonated. Last summer we were extremely successful in Level Yellow, and in Level Yellow we didn't have as much information about COVID and how it spread last summer. And we also didn’t have vaccines readily available, helping us move this towards a preventable disease is our approach. And so I do have a lot of hope for the summer, knowing it's going to be more where people have more opportunity to be outside, and we were successful.”
Under Level Green, Franklin explained, there are no capacity limits in most places, but that six foot distancing be maintained, “whatever that means for offices or retail.” Exceptions include bars and unseated indoor events, which will be required to be capped at 50 percent capacity. Kids camps and sports leagues will be subject to specific regulations, including masks. Outdoor events of more than 500 must submit a plan approved by local public health ordinances specific to each event.
The county’s ability to shift to Level Green has everything to do with an average of just six positive cases per week, zero hospitalizations and adhering to the five commitments, particularly mask-wearing and social distancing. Fold in the county’s ever-growing population of vaccinated individuals (tops in the state), plus lowered COVID numbers detected from samples at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant and the right ingredients were in place to go green.
“We’re doing a great job,” Franklin said.
The low incidence of positive cases has led to Microgen ceasing operations of its free testing site at the county intercept lot in Lawson Hill.
“We’ve switched up our schedule based off of Microgen no longer providing tests on Mondays,” Franklin announced. “So for the East End, Telluride Medical Clinic will be providing afternoon testing Mondays and Tuesdays, public health will be providing tests on Wednesdays in the morning in Telluride and in the afternoon in Mountain Village, and then again on Fridays in Telluride in the morning.”
Though no decisions have been made, as yet, regarding whether the current mask ordinance will stand after May 31, Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, who has been working with public health in an advisory capacity, advocated for its continuance beyond its expiration date.
“I’d just like to say that with regard to mask orders, orders which are difficult to understand, and hard to implement in terms of proving who has been vaccinated who hasn't, are far less likely to be followed than simple straightforward orders like we have in place already,” he said. “I think that there's an old saying ‘don't argue with success.’ We've been pretty successful in our little neck of the woods, so I'm just going to put my hand up and vote for a continuation of our mask order, as it stands.”
Commissioner Holstrom observed that Montrose County had been moved to Level Yellow on the dial and expressed concern. Franklin noted that in neighboring counties such as Montrose and Mesa, where public health orders have been most radically relaxed, even as vaccination rates have been hovering below the 40 percent range, there has been an uptick in positive cases.
“They've probably shifted the most with their policies, so we're seeing an impact in that, as you've mentioned,” Franklin confirmed.
The county’s dashboard will now be updated once a week on Tuesdays, easing from a twice-a-week update.
For complete information on vaccines, testing and current metrics, go to sanmiguelcountyco.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.