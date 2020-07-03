SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 15
ASKING FOR A FRIEND: A citizen called to request info on gun law and safety.
GET OFF MY HAWN: Lost hikers on Hawn Mountain were guided down by another hiker.
THAT GOT YOUR ATTENTION: A red-tagged vehicle was moved.
HIKER DOWN: A hiker that had fallen on Bear Creek Trail was transported to the clinic for treatment.
INJURY ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital was multiple injuries after colliding with a truck on Norwood Hill.
IT HAD ONE JOB: A car rolled into the river at the Lawson ballfields when the emergency brake failed.
JUNE 16
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: A report of domestic violence at Miramonte reservoir is under investigation.
SPEED WEAVING: A bad driver was cited on Highway 62 for weaving and speeding.
FUMES: A car that had run out of gas at the top of Keystone Hill and blocking traffic was rescued by the tow guy.
TEENAGE WASTELAND: A deputy spoke to local high school kids about speeding and trespassing near Idarado.
JUNE 18
ROLL DEM BONES: Bones found at a construction site in Norwood were deemed not human by an expert in such matters.
JUNE 19
WEDDING BELL BLUES: Someone complained about a wedding on private property on Wrights Mesa.
JUNE 20
SAR MISSION: An injured hiker was transported from Mill Creek to a waiting ambulance.
ABANDONED VEHICLE: A vehicle was impounded when it was reported as abandoned and a hazard to motorists on Highway 62.
JUNE 21
SNUFFED: A small wildfire on Last Dollar Road near the airport was extinguished by Telluride fire and deputies.
JUNE 22
SAR MISSION: An injured cyclist was extricated from Mill Creek.
BIRTHDAY SUITS: Campers complained of skinny dippers at Miramonte. They were made to put on their clothes.
SMOKIN’: A truck with smoking brakes was OK.
DUI: A motorist suspected of being drunk was contacted at a Norwood business and taken to jail.
JUNE 24
DREG’S LIST: Deputies took a report of possible fraud by a local attempting a Craigslist transaction.
DEBRIS ON THE ROAD: Unknown what sort of debris — trash, rocks, foliage — was reported on the road near the entrance to Ophir. Deputies provided traffic control while it was cleared.
JUNE 27
GO AHEAD AND JUMP: A deputy provided a jumpstart for a hiker’s car near the Wilson Mesa trailhead.
DOGGONE: The owner of loose dogs on Thunder Loop was contacted and he came to collect his charges.
RUNAWAY: The case of a calf running loose was referred to the brand inspector.
BAD PASS: A deputy observed a pickup truck passing an RV in a no passing zone and provided paperwork in the form of a citation to the driver.
JUNE 28
ZAP: Downed power lines at Sunshine campground were referred to the power company.
WAS IT A SHARPIE?: Signs defaced by a marker were reported in the Gurley Lake subdivision.
THEFT: A trailer was reported stolen from Hillside.
ROLLOVER: Deputies provided traffic control while Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 145.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 5
DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME: Patrons at a local restaurant were not practicing social distancing. The establishment agreed to shut down the mingling.
BRANCHING OFF: Fallen branches were cleared from the Spur near Mill Creek Road.
JUNE 6
NOT YOUR STOP: A car camper was cleared from the bus turnaround near Town Park entrance.
JUNE 8
DUI: A drunk driver was apprehended.
DOMESTIC: Officers made a domestic violence arrest.
JUNE 9
ALL THAT IS LOST: A lost credit card was mailed to its owner.
THE LOUDNESS: A loud group agreed to tone it down.
GONE FISHIN’: A dog at large stole a kid’s fishing pole and broke it. The dog could not be found.
JUNE 11
BAD CUSTOMER: Officers responded to a disturbance at local business with a belligerent customer.
JUNE 12
PLENTY OF PLACES TO DRINK OUTSIDE LEGALLY NOW: A summons was issued for open container.
JUNE 15
HOME AGAIN: A missing juvenile was located and returned to the ‘rents.
JUNE 16
LETTING IT SLIDE: A physical altercation resulted in parties being separated for the night. The victim refused to press charges.
JUNE 17
BACK OFF: A complaint of lack of social distancing at a local eatery was investigated but everyone was in compliance upon arrival.
IT’S MUTUAL: Drivers complaining about flaggers and flaggers complaining about drivers at the intersection of Cornet and Columbia Avenue.
JUNE 18
OFFICER UBER: Courtesy transport to Mountain Village.
JUNE 19
UNHAPPY CAMPERS: Noise complaint in town park campground — one summons issued.
JUNE 21
SARGEANT LYFT: Courtesy transport to Mountain Village.
JUNE 22
CONSTABLE CABBIE: Courtesy transport to Mountain Village.
JUNE 23
DECAMP: A warning was given to car camper at town park.
JUNE 24
LIFE IS NOTA KISS SONG: Officers responded to a noise complaint where residents agreed to keep it down.
JUNE 25
CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?: Parties were contacted for noise and agreed to keep it down.
JUNE 27
WHY ARE YOU STILL HERE?: A party overstayed his temporary cat sitting living arrangement and was requested to vacate the premises at the owner’s request.
LOUD TOWN: There was a noise complaint of loud patrons in the street outside, and loud music emanating inside of a local eatery/bar. A verbal warning issued.
TOAST: A Fire alarm response as a result of burnt food.
JUNE 28
URINE TROUBLE NOW: A man walked into the wrong apartment and announced himself with “Sorry.” Owners went to check to see if he had left and found him urinating off the front stairway.
WILD AND FREE FOR ALL: Officers responded to a report of people with a dog that were fishing on the Valley Floor. Contact was made and the involved parties were educated and escorted back to their vehicle.
WANNA BE STARTING SOMETHING: An argument over lunging dogs on leashes resulted in a summons being issued for threatening with a knife.
GET A ROOM: Officers responded to multiple car camping contacts on the Spur and the south side of Mill Creek.
MY WAY: There have been multiple traffic stops for wrong way driving on Colorado Avenue.
JUNE 29
WHAT A PISSTOL: Partygoers in local pocket park were contacted for reports of public urination.
JULY 1
DIGITAL HARASSMENT: Officers to a harassment complaint via social media.
