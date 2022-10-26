The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) received an update from housing nonprofit Trust for Community Housing (TCH) and learned that despite operating with its executive director position filled, its work to assist locals with housing continues unabated. TCH board chair Ryan Markey, who gave the presentation, said he and others on the board of directors have been stepping up to execute the organization’s administrative duties.
TCH was founded in 2018 by Amy Levek and Katherine Borsecnik, and is funded by grants and private donations. Through an application process, TCH provides funds to qualifying buyers or renters to help defray housing costs. Levek served as the nonprofit’s executive director until January of this year, when she announced she was stepping down. At the time, Levek indicated she would remain involved in special projects, but leave the day-to-day tasks for other pursuits.
“In 2021 … we did $29,450 in grants to 13 grantees,” Markey said. “There's a mix of both purchase and rental assistance applications in there. At that time, we were doing up to $2,500 for either rental assistance and that could go towards security deposit or first month's rent or both, or $2,500 towards closing costs.”
This year, TCH is on pace to assist about the same number of grantees, he said. There have been 10 awards this year, another three are in the queue, and there’s a potential for even more.
“I think we'll exceed that because of the Sunnyside project,” Markey said. “We've paid out $23,700 to those 10 to date. That's two purchased units, seven rental assistance applications at Sunnyside and then one other rental makes up those 10. So we’re still seeing similar demand, although we anticipated this year that demand would start to kind of tail off given the housing market, given the lack of units available for sale.”
TCH receives about $29,450 in government grants.
Although TCH launched a search to replace Levek, the quest came up empty-handed, so the decision was made to bring consultants onboard.
“Given the housing environment, given the labor environment, that didn't really come to fruition in that time period,” Markey said. “So, we pivoted to hiring some consultant workers to a help manage this program, the Housing Opportunity fund, to make sure that these grant funds were deployed in a similar fashion to previous years. And then our other contract worker had helped with our social media marketing presence. So that's where we stand today in terms of operations.”
The Housing Opportunity Fund — to “get people over the finish line” — is TCH’s primary program, and one that requires staff to oversee it. But, without an executive director currently in place, the board is exploring additional partnerships and nonprofits to potentially “leverage an ED or staff that’s in place.”
“That's really the challenge … the overhead expense of administering the program,” he said. “And given where we expect demand to be, now and in the future, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to have our own full-time staff in place.”
Markey said TCH is exploring another type of assistance program, a second mortgage fund. That program, should the board deem it feasible, would work to identify homebuyers putting less than 20 percent down on a purchase and help fill in those gaps.
One program that has petered out, was a partnership with Landing Locals, an online marketplace that matches local employees with property owners to increase the availability of long-term rentals. The partnership was announced in July 2020, when the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic were in full force. The thinking at the time was that unoccupied housing could be provided for local workers struggling to find housing, a shortage in part due to the proliferation of short-term rentals.
Then-ED Levek, said that given the COVID-19-related limitations placed by county public health orders on short-term rentals at the time, it was a way for property owners to “make lemonade out of lemons.”
“This is another alternative that will help get long-term units into the rental pool,” she said in a previous Planet story. “It’s a different approach and is on a platform that makes it easy to access the program.”
Commissioner Kris Holstrom asked if Landing Locals was still being pursued, noting that “the cheapest form of housing is something that’s already built.”
Markey said the efforts to match locals with homes left with Levek. He added, “I don’t know if we had a lot of success there.”
Commissioner Lance Waring wondered about TCH board engagement as the nonprofit forged ahead without an ED. Markey described the board as “heavily engaged” and “very much involved.” They focus their energies on envisioning the future of TCH, maintain its most successful programs, and are actively reaching out to other nonprofits and organizations with which to partner. TCH, though it missed the 2023 granting cycle, will apply for funding from the county for the 2024 cycle.
In addition to Levek and Borsecnik, Markey named Nate Smith, Sharon Bell and Jay Markley as current board members.
