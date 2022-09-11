SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 22
RESTING IN THE RESTROOM: A man disabled the electronic door code to the women’s bathroom at the Lawson Hill intercept lot, but a procured key allowed an official entry. The slumber was over, the individual moved on, no charges filed.
SPEEDER: A ticket was offered as a prize for traveling 10-19 miles per hour over the posted limit.
SPEEDER REDUX: See above.
IT WAS A GOOD DAY FOR SPEEDING: But it was also a good day for getting caught doing so. You get a ticket! You get a ticket!
AUG. 23
A NEW DAY TO SPEED: And a new day to get a ticket.
SPEEDIER STILL: Why go 10-19 miles per hour over the posted limit when you can go 20-24 over the limit?
EVERYONE GOT THE MEMO: About speeding. Maybe the memo left out the ticket part.
DOUBLE YELLOW: When you’re in a hurry it means nothing. However, it meant a lot to the deputy who pulled the motorist over and dished out a ticket for improper passing.
CONE ZONE VIOLATION: If you don’t slow down for emergency workers, construction workers, or other official activity on the highway, you’re an idiot.
TICKET TO RIDE: Another Leadfoot Larry was nabbed and ticketed by the law.
AUG. 24
THIS IS YOUR STOP: An intoxicated, uncooperative bus passenger was collected by a sober party in Norwood.
MIND THE LITTLE ONES: A motorist was given a ticket for speeding in a school zone in Norwood.
AUG. 25
EXPLORING: A three-year-old wandered from home and was eventually found in a nearby field.
WHO LET THE DOGS OUT: Incessant barking made the SMSO phones ring.
BAD COMPANY: A property owner was assisted in removing an unwanted intoxicated male person from the property.
AUG. 26
WELL, IT CAN BE A SUFFER-FEST: A report of a female in distress turned out to be a woman running along a road for exercise.
AUG. 28
SPEEDING AND THEN SOME: Along with a speeding ticket, a motorist received a citation for driving under revocation.
SAW NOTHING, MOVED ALONG: Deputies responded to the residence of an elderly man who had complaints about his neighbors. The deputies determined there was nothing amiss and cleared the scene.
