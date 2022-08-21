Ten adaptive mountain bikers gathered together this week for the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program's (TASP) Expand Your Horizons Adaptive Mountain Bike Camp. Riders came from across the west to participate. Most of the riders were experienced and have their own adaptive bikes.
Tim McGough, TASP Program Director, explained that they conducted a bike camp pre-pandemic, but it was small and was more of a test run. This year marks the first official Expand Your Horizons Adaptive Mountain Bike Camp. The camp is modeled after the Expand Your Horizons Ski Camp that TASP has run for almost 25 years.
"We wanted to have a platform where we can invite our ski and snowboard athletes back in the summer for a similarly toned intermediate to advanced mountain bike camp," said McGough.
Thursday morning, participants split into two groups. Half the group went on a cross-country ride above the airport, and the other stayed in the bike park. The groups would then swap midday.
On the first day of camp, the group went to the Prospect Bowl area. Adaptive bikes don't work as well on the approach, said McGough, and so TASP was granted vehicle access to the top.
Compared to the ski camp, mountain biking requires a lot more planning and logistics. Moving all the riders takes three vehicles and two trailers at a minimum. One of the goals TASP has during the camp is to accommodate and individualize each rider's experience. Each rider has their own needs and adaptations.
Participant Topher Downham broke his neck almost 27 years ago, diving into a swimming pool, and became a quadriplegic. He is an outreach coordinator for the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and helps run adaptive programs in the Boulder area. Downham first became involved with TASP through the ski program, as did Drew Wills from Colorado Springs.
Wills has paraplegia from an injury he sustained 18 years ago. Before their injuries, Downham and Wills were avid outdoorsmen and mountain bikers. As a person with quadriplegia, Downham has less muscle mass and power to apply. Adaptive bikes are generally heavier than an average mountain bike, and so going uphill is often difficult because a lot of the power relies on the upper body.
"You're pulling a lot more weight with less muscle mass. You build up what you can, and your upper body is never going to match your legs, but fortunately, the body changes, and you can build up a lot," said Wills.
Adaptive mountain bikes are sometimes referred to as "off-road para-cycles." Depending on a rider's need, various types of adaptive mountain bikes are available. The most popular types include recumbent handcycles, which are good for cross-country, and kneeling handcycles which are suitable for cross-country, technical, and downhill. All the bikes have two wheels in front and one in the rear.
Like with anything, adaptive mountain bikes have changed over time, and technology has improved. Downham recalled years ago when they had to duct tape his hands to the brakes.
"It was pretty sketchy, but we figured it out. I am so glad the technology is better now," said Downham.
David Sussman, a TASP volunteer and president of the board, has been in a wheelchair for over 45 years. He came to Telluride in 1996 and learned to ski, and it had always been his dream to come back and teach with TASP, which he did in 2015. He believes adaptive mountain biking is set apart in that it provides access to places he never thought he would experience again.
"As a paraplegic, it allows me the freedom and joy in places that I wouldn't normally be able to go. I would never have considered I had the ability to get onto the bike park. These bikes and TASP make stuff like that happen," said Sussman.
To support the TASP program and individuals with disabilities, the organization is hosting the 24th annual Bob Miller Memorial Golf Classic on Sept. 15. The tournament will be in a scramble format at the Telluride Ski and Golf Club. To register, visit tellurideadaptivesports.org.
