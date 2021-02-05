The San Miguel County (CPC) Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting will begin the review process for a proposed mixed-use development adjacent to the Society Turn roundabout. The 20-acre parcel, owned by Wyoming-based Genesee Properties Inc., is envisioned to include employee housing, retail and dining, medical offices, hotel lodging and conference facilities, and more. Genesee has also designated a portion of the parcel for a new regional medical facility, which would be a gift to the Telluride Hospital District, land for the physical expansion of the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, and land for trails and open space.
The ambitious Society Turn Development Plan must first navigate a five-step review process that begins Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Per the county’s Land Use Code (LUC), the planning board will review and make a recommendation on the Planned Unit Development (PUD) and subdivision plan. The CPC will also make a recommendation concerning a LUC amendment on a proposal to create a new mixed-use development zone district.
The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, at an as-yet scheduled date, will then take action on those recommendations with possible amendments or conditions going forward. From there, the CPC will review and make recommendations on the preliminary PUD and subdivision plan, a step that also includes CPC review and recommendation for a rezoning of the Society Turn Parcel into the mixed-use development zone and an additional review and recommendation on other land use matters, including scenic foreground review, 1041 environmental hazard review and reviews of floodplain hazards and wetland, and wetland buffer impacts. Again, those recommendations will return to the county commissioners for that board to take action. The process will conclude with final board action.
The stage was set for Genesee’s work on the proposed development in 2019 when project representative, local attorney Tom Kennedy, sought an amendment to the Telluride Regional Master Plan (TRAMP).
“We’re proposing a mix of free market and public uses,” Kennedy said in the May 2019 meeting with the CPC. “I realize folks have a lot of ideas about what the uses could be. And there’s a tendency for more public uses and less private uses. In order for this to be something for the property owner to want to continue to pursue, it needs to be a viable project for the landowner.”
Though the amendment redesignating the parcel on the TRAMP as mixed-use so as to include public, medical, housing, commercial and hospitality uses did not come without pushback from the public. Last Dollar subdivision resident Denise Traylor spoke up at the May CPC meeting wondering, “Does there really need to be 3,000 square feet of development there?”
And at a CPC meeting in March 2019, attorney Doug Tueller, representing the Last Dollar Homeowners Association, expressed concerns at what he called a “very urban, very dense proposal.”
But, the development has widespread support from the medical community, which has been seeking expanded capabilities for years, having long outgrown its current location on South Townsend Avenue. In March 2019, the hospital district (the Telluride Regional Medical Center’s governing body) signed a memorandum of understanding with Genesee regarding the potential donation of a 2.6-acre parcel of land at the Society Turn location for development of a new medical facility. The MOU is an agreement between Genesee Properties and the hospital district to work together to secure all the necessary approvals for development of the entire parcel, according to a medical center news release.
“Everyone’s excited about it. It’s been such a long process. Even over the past three years we’ve had setbacks,” the med center’s former CEO John Gardner said then. “We’d like to be celebrating, but we still have a long way to go before we can really celebrate.”
As with a project of this size and scope, public comment in advance of the Thursday meeting is sizeable. Letters address concerns with configuration and realignment of existing trails, traffic access to and from the development, questions about geologic and historic elements on the property, noise and light, wildlife impacts, density, and other issues.
Nearly all objections to the proposed project also include an acknowledgment for the need for expanded medical and wastewater treatment plant capabilities. Those “carrots,” as they were characterized in a letter from the Lawson Hill Property Owners Board of Directors, were viewed as necessary to serve the growing region, even as other elements of the proposal drew criticism.
Last Dollar resident Randall Root claimed Genesee “is trying to pull some fast ones on the community,” and reminded the CPC that the acreage sits at the entrance to the valley.
“This development will serve as the ‘introduction’ to Telluride for any visitors arriving from the west,” Root’s letter reads, in part. “Aesthetics should be of utmost concern for the project. We do NOT (sic) want to look like Vail or other oversized ski resorts in this regard. While a new medical canter is highly desired and this appears to be the best location for the center the remainder of the project should take into account the message it sends for the rest of the community. Scale should be appropriately small and blend seamlessly into the environment.”
Another Last Dollar resident called the proposed access point to the development “horribly wrong” and urged its relocation further from where residents of Last Dollar enter their subdivision on Vela Drive.
In addition to letters of support from local officials in the medical community, municipal representatives chimed in, as well.
“The town is supportive of the applications largely because it would allow for increased affordable housing opportunities, an improved sense of community for Lawson Hill residents, a vibrant mix of land uses, high-quality architectural design standards, trail connectivity, preserved open space, and additional transit connections,” wrote Mountain Village Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Caton. “Most of all, we are excited about the applicant’s willingness to provide dedicated lands for future public amenities and critical infrastructure that our community desperately needs, specifically the Telluride Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant and the medical facilities.”
In a letter signed by Telluride’s planning director, Ron Quarles, a number of comments were submitted, including its understanding that 100 percent of the residential uses will be deed-restricted employee housing with no free-market housing; the strong discouragement of restaurants with drive-through window service; that there be no “off-the-shelf” corporate image architecture; and that prior to final approvals for any hotel use, the Hotel Needs Assessment be updated to reflect “current” statistical data, among other points. Additionally, a final agreement with the Town of Telluride regarding water and sewage plant usage remains to be finalized.
Thursday’s CPC meeting is scheduled from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information and the Zoom link, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov/calendar.
