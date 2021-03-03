When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, now at its one-year mark, there’s little good news, what with mutations, growing weariness with the restraints of public health orders and mixed messages state-by-state. But, like the cavalry thundering over the rise, vaccines are becoming more readily available, even in remote and largely rural San Miguel County.
In addition to the Moderna vaccines, county officials recently announced that of the 45,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine allotted to the state and slated to be received this week, the county expects an estimated 500 doses. The latest vaccine, developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, is a single-dose vaccine that recently gained emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in those 18 and older
Local health officials welcomed the news of a third vaccine option in the fight against COVID-19.
“The Janssen vaccine is a game-changer. Not only because it is single dose, but also it can be stored in a standard refrigerator,” county public health director Grace Franklin said in a news release. “This makes shipment and storage much less complicated when considering distribution. It adds a second option for rural communities, like ours, that do not have the ultracold storage needed for the Pfizer vaccine.”
The county currently has at its disposal the Moderna type, a two-phase vaccine.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) recently announced the expansion of it phasing program, adding 1B3 and 1B4, phases that enlarge groups of eligible people as vaccine availability increases. Phase 1B.3 begins tomorrow (Friday), enabling residents 60 years of age and older, agriculture and grocery employees, and those 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions to begin receiving their vaccine. This phase includes approximately 1 million Coloradans and is projected to take up to four weeks, pending supply.
The next phase, 1B4, includes those 50 years of age and older; student-facing higher education faculty and staff; and frontline essential workers in food and beverage, manufacturing, U.S. Postal service, public and specialized transportation, public health and human services. Additionally, this phase will include faith leaders, frontline essential direct care providers, frontline essential journalists, local and state governments, adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine trial, and residents ages 16 to 49 with one of the listed higher risk conditions.
“This is the last of the complex phasing,” said Governor Jared Polis. “Last week in April, first week in May, (vaccine distribution and eligibility) will be really simple as we open up to the general public.”
Phase 2 is now composed of the general public and is expected to roll out with various age groups in each phase of eligibility.
Thanks to the addition of a third vaccine, and a federal government determined to ensure the entire country is inoculated by the end of May, the availability of vaccines is expected to keep pace with each phase of the rollout.
“We are excited about this expansion in eligibility and are encouraged by how quickly the state is expanding eligibility,” Franklin said. “It is important to be patient as vaccine supply is projected to expand. This is our way out, and eligibility is tracking well with our supply and capability to distribute doses quickly.”
In addition to San Miguel County’s own distribution program, each of the county’s clinics is a distribution point, as well. Telluride Regional Medical Center will reach out to their patients as they become eligible. Uncompahgre Medical Center has a link on its website to sign up for a vaccine and is currently urging those who are not active patients to use the county website to register for an appointment. To sign up with the county’s vaccination program, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
But for those stymied by busy local clinics or limited vaccine supplies, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a partnership with national pharmacy outlets such as those found in Walmart, Safeway or City Market. The program has brought vaccine availability to the heart of the country, making it easier to obtain a vaccination. Most pharmacies use online scheduling systems. For City Market, visit citymarket.com; for Walmart, walmart.com; and for Safeway, local.pharmacy.safeway.com.
Walmart’s numerous Western Slope locations are listed as having participating pharmacies, including those in Durango, Cortez, Grand Junction and Montrose. Some Telluriders have made the trip to Cortez to get vaccinated, including Nancy Craft.
“I felt lucky to get an appointment and braved driving in a blizzard to get to Cortez,” Craft said.
Craft noted that mask usage in Cortez’s largest grocery store was about 50-50.
“The pharmacy staff at City Market were all masked and efficient, but I was surprised at the number of unmasked people in the store despite signage at the entrance.”
No matter where eligible patients sign up for a vaccine, there are some things to expect, post-jab. Injection site reactions listed on the county’s website can include pain, tenderness and swelling of the lymph nodes in the same arm of the injection, swelling (hardness) and redness, as well as fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, chills, nausea and vomiting, and fever.
At Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting commissioner Lance Waring asked Franklin about the new vaccine’s potential side effects. “I’m curious if you heard anything about the response to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Waring asked. “Does it cause sickness or dismay in the same way that the second shot (of the Moderna vaccine) has been doing for some people? Do you know anything about that?”
“It varies (from person to person),” Franklin said, noting many of the same documented side effects some people experience.
Mass vaccination campaigns are not unheard of, though there have been relatively few in the course of modern medicine. Not all were successful, or even necessary, as the 1976 swine flu vaccine proved. At the time, it was thought that a flu that killed a soldier stationed at Fort Dix had what was then thought to be the same flu as the 1918 pandemic, which felled millions. It was not and complications with the vaccine halted the program. The 1955 polio vaccine, however, according to the New York Times, “ … prevented thousands of cases of crippling illness, saved lives and ultimately ended the yearly threat of epidemics in the United States.”
Vaccine technology has enabled scientists to roll out a vaccine far more quickly than in past campaigns, but the novel situation elicits many questions from the public. To that end, a pair of informational sessions are scheduled for Tuesday.
At 6 p.m., KOTO FM is hosting the next in its Covid Community Forum series, a discussion with experts titled “How To Off-season Safely,” which will include a vaccine update. Tune in at koto.org, or 91.7 FM.
Next that evening at 7 p.m., Wilkinson Public Library is presenting a Q&A called “Ask An Epidemiologist,” with Mountain Village resident and county public health advisor Dr. Jeffrey Kocher. Sign up at telluridelibrary.org.
For more information on all COVID-19 topics, visit sanmiguelcountyco.org.
