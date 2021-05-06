The fate of the Free Box is a hot topic nowadays, as Telluride Town Council plans to discuss the future of the longstanding community resource during a 10 a.m. work session at its regular meeting Tuesday.
“We anticipate quite a bit of public comment. As I’ve said to many people along the last few weeks, and it was in the paper a week or two ago, this is likely to be the first of, at least, more than one work sessions because this is a big topic with a lot of passion from the community,” said Mayor DeLanie Young, who serves as the council liaison to the Telluride Ecology Commission, which met Wednesday afternoon. She reiterated that no formal action will be taken by council either way as a result of Tuesday’s discussion.
The ecology commission is in support of reopening the Free Box as soon as possible in its current location on North Pine Street, as well as possibly finding a new permanent home for it, whenever the opportunity may arise.
Commission member Kathy Green led the work session discussion, which was titled “Fate of the Free Box - A History & Reasons It Promotes Sustainability,” and suggested a new local group of volunteers like the former Friends of the Free Box would help the cause.
“I think it’s an essential part of Telluride, both historically and is part of us walking our talk on sustainability. Maybe we were at a low point on the Free Box before COVID, but I think most of the adjacent property owner’s issues are all about maintenance,” she said.
She also proposed that the potential future Voodoo Lounge affordable housing project, which the town and Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee are now considering and researching, would be an ideal new home for the Free Box since it’s across from the post office.
“The Free Box worked really well when the post office was where American National Bank is because everybody went there every day. I’m imagining a purposely built Free Box across from the post office in the Voodoo Lounge building,” Green said, adding there could also be a dumpster on the property. “ … Right now, getting rid of the trash from the Free Box is the biggest issue. I know a lot of people don’t want it to ever move, but I just remember how synergistic and magical it was when the Free Box, the post office and community table were all in one place.”
This isn’t the first time the Free Box faced death since it’s birth in 1976. In 1977 and 1983, respectively, town councils voted to get rid of the Free Box via 4-2 votes each time, but there was no follow through on the decisions, so the Free Box survived, Young explained.
“This has been a very cyclical thing. It’s just that there’s been a very long time since the last discussion, which was in 2008,” she added.
The topic came up last year, when the adjacent property owner, Sam Siegel, approached Young about the Free Box’s maintenance issues. Council planned to take up the discussion in May 2020, but by then the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the Free Box due to public health concerns.
“This talk was going to take place in May 2020, and for obvious reasons, it became a moot point. We’re revisiting it now,” Young explained. “As the council liaison for the ecology commission, and as a die-hard environmentalist, personally, I think the existence of the Free Box is, as Kathy started to say, if you’re ecologically minded, this is the epitome of recycling, if the bad stuff isn’t put in there.
“I’m a big supporter of the Free Box, and anyone that knows me knows that, but I’m one of seven people that have to have this discussion.
I will tell you, without throwing them under the bus, there’s one council member who does not think that it should exist. But I only know that from one person on council.”
The commission mulled the possibility of serving as the “liaison group” between a new volunteer group and the town after Young suggested it.
“I’m wondering if the ecology commission is the proper liaison group that works with whatever group may emerge to be the guardians of the Free Box,” she said.
Commission members decided to wait and see how the council discussions go throughout the next couple of months.
For now, the Free Box remains boarded up, as it quietly awaits the decision of whether or not to rid the town of it for good. One thing is for certain, however, that passions run high on both sides.
“There are lots of issues on all sides of this thing. If you want to get people riled up, talk about affordable housing or the Free Box, either will do it.
It’s like everything else. There are many, many opinions. If you talk to various members of staff, when they’re not on record, you’ll get a whole range of opinions there as well. It’s been all over the map,” Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown said. “Nobody has been 100 percent satisfied with it ever, except those who walk up to it and get their prom dress or whatever. Yeah, it’s a treasured institution, but it is fraught with problems. Having the ecology commission be the liaison makes some kind of sense from the reduce-reuse-recycle viewpoint, but I don’t think that the commission is equipped to handle all of the issues with it.”
