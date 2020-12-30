San Miguel County has completed its first week of administering the Moderna vaccine in a phased rollout as prescribed by the state that focuses on frontline health care workers. At Wednesday’s public health update for the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), public health director Grace Franklin said the first wave went well.
“It's pretty remarkable work that we did we partnered with UMC (Uncompahgre Medical Clinic) in Norwood to vaccinate all 30 health care workers … fire department, first responders that were interested in this first round of vaccines,” she said, “and then public health worked with TMC (Telluride Regional Medical Clinic) to utilize their Depot clinic to do the rest of our vaccinations, and this week we're continuing down that path of health care workers public health personnel.”
Also included in the first phase are health care workers such as physical therapists, home health care workers, social service workers and health educators, such as those working for the San Miguel Resource Center, and those 70 and older, Franklin explained. The state has recently added a third tier to the first phase, one that includes transit and grocery workers, top essential officials in judicial, executive or legislative branches, postal workers, and others. The first phase will take place throughout the winter. By protecting frontline health care workers and the most vulnerable, she said, the overall health of the community can be addressed.
“Those are people who are the number one priority for the phasing distribution and it’s how can we save the most lives,” Franklin said. “It's this concept of a multiplier effect by protecting health care workers we’re able to care for those that are sick or injured right so it has this ripple effect on how to help our community.”
In all, 200 critical workers have received the vaccine, with the follow-up doses set to be administered in January.
“The first week of vaccinations went very smoothly,” Franklin said in a statement earlier this week. “We’re proud to report we were able to work through our first 200 recipients within mere days of receiving the shipment from the state. Now that we’ve almost covered our frontline health care and emergency workers, we have started to prepare to vaccinate our critical workforce and highest risk residents.”
By spring, the rollout will include those ages 65-69, and people ages 16-64 with underlying issues such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other conditions, including those immunocompromised.
The state’s goal, Franklin noted, “is how do we end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”
“We have been given directive by the state saying, we have to finish, in order, these bullet points for the first phase one A phase one B. And, and then start working on people over the age of 70 and older and that's because they have the highest mortality rates or severe illness response to this virus,” she said, advising officials of the high percentage of deaths among the elderly as a result of COVID-19. “And so when we think about ending the crisis phase of this pandemic response, it would be to cover that group. It's not that the pandemic’s over but it does lower pressure on hospitals to care for those that get severely ill.”
Officials in attendance yesterday noted that the COVID-19 vaccination would be strictly for those considered full-time residents by the census. Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young said that in conversations with regional government officials, including those in Gunnison County and elsewhere, there is evidence of part-time residents claiming full-time residency in order to get in line for vaccination.
“There's distinct concern in communities that these are allocated by census data and by population of an area, and if we have 500 — just throwing a number out there — new quote unquote residents who aren't counted, we need to make sure that the people who live here, fully live here and work here are getting taken care of,” Young said.
County public information officer Lindsey Mills outlined the official statement, explaining that there were limited doses available.
“Allocation of our vaccine doses are for our full-time residents,” she said. “Because of how the state is allocating, county populations are the way that they're looking at that at this time, so we can only distribute to our full-time residents. We're right now receiving the bare minimum of our allocation, so we have to be very diligent with how we're distributing this to full-time residents only.”
Young cautioned there have been instances of stiff fines for those distributing vaccines out of accordance with planned phases.
Tuesday, public health announced 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from Dec. 23-29. Of these cases, 15 are residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. Patient ages ranged from 21 to 64. There have been 413 total COVID cases among residents to date with 12 active cases. To learn more about the County’s current COVID-19 metrics, please visit the county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
